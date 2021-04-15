The president of the United States, Joe Biden, believes that “if the world had more countries like Uruguay, it would be a better place,” according to the president’s main adviser for Latin America, Juan González, during his visit to the South American country.

In this sense, González highlighted the “pragmatic and leadership tradition” that Uruguay has and that must be recognized “globally”.

“We send a message of hope to the Uruguayan people that the United States has returned to the international and multilateral arena. Uruguay matters, the country’s points of view are relevant and important, we want to learn from Uruguay’s experience, we want to work together on various issues and we come back very optimistic ”, emphasized the advisor.

González participated this Thursday in several meetings with Uruguayan authorities such as the president, Luis Lacalle Pou; the chancellor, Francisco Bustillo; the Ministers of the Interior and National Defense, Jorge Larrañaga and Javier García and the director of the Secretariat of Strategic Intelligence of the State, Álvaro Garcé.

Although several issues were discussed, the focus was on security – since González holds the position of director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the White House National Security Council – and the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

In addition to their visit to Uruguay, representatives of the US Government were also in Colombia and Argentina.