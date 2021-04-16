“If the woman charges less, it is because she decides it,” says Vox.

There are women who love to disrespect other women.

María de los Ángeles Criado, VOX deputy, has said that that “If the woman charges less, it is simply because she decides so, because, for example, he chooses to work part-time. ”

And thus have free time to go to the Caribbean, of course.

I am going to tell you a secret, Senora Criado: there are two types of work, the work for which you get paid, and the work for which you lose money but don’t see a penny. Did I refresh your memory? Children, the elderly, the home, family logistics … Perhaps you are lucky enough to have it done. But millions of people, oh surprise, women! not.

So tell them that “if they charge less it is because they want“to the two million Spanish women with part time job who would like to work full time but cannot. According to the INE, 56.2% of them do not find full-time work. 14%, who cannot think of a full paid working day because Outside of work he has another unpaid job, caring for sick, disabled or elderly adults or children, and that is not paid for by anyone but someone has to do it. In addition, 7.1% of women with part-time jobs or less are forced to attend other family obligations that prevent them from dreaming of a higher payroll.

Stop pointing out the victims, and target the culprits.

So no, madam Servant, do not insult Spanish women who want to work more -and get paid for it- and they can’t. Do not insult those who fall apart in a part-time job to continue falling at home eight, ten or twelve hours more without receiving any salary for it, and just because, Mrs. Criado, they do not have the economic capacity to outsource the care of dependent people or home service. And because, also, do not forget it, it is mostly women, the women, who continue to throw on their backs the heavy backpack of caring for dependent people, household logistics, cleaning or family conciliation. Eight out of ten Spanish women face major problems in being able to work and reconcile working life with family obligations. And 70% of housework continues to fall to us. And of all of us who are lucky enough to have a payroll, almost one in five of those women with paid work is defined as “Very dissatisfied” with the collaboration offered by her partner in carrying out housework.

Read more

Very dissatisfied.

The man who cooks is not a being of light.

So, Mrs. Criado, do not insult all those women who would be delighted to be able to work eight hours a day and come home and have a clean house, a full fridge, the children bathed and their parents or grandparents well cared for.

Dumb, call someone else.

What, work, I suspect these women work much more than some female deputies. Although they charge much less.