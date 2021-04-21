If the Warriors were Real Madrid and European football NBA franchises

Each year the NBA has more followers in Europe, and that is why it is normal that sometimes fans from the eastern part of the Atlantic let their imagination run wild with ideas that unite the clubs of the old continent with American basketball.

A Real Madrid or a Barcelona in the NBA? A European Division? Proposals all of them that seem to be closer and closer but that, while they arrive or end up staying in only attempts, give us reason to think about what the NBA would be like with the football teams of a lifetime. And that is exactly what the French design agency Graphic UNTD has done, which has specialized in seeking different points of view to sport, as we have already taught you with its collection of football kits based on the most popular APPs. For this they have been based mainly on comparing equipment by their color ranges. There it goes:

Real Madrid – Golden State Warriors

Arsenal – Miami Heat

Juventus – Brooklyn Nets

Villarreal – Los Angeles Lakers

Valencia CF – New York Knicks

Galatasaray – Cleveland Cavaliers

AC Milan – Chicago Bulls

FC Barcelona – New Orleans Pelicans

Atlético de Madrid- Detroit Pistons

Manchester United – Toronto Raptors

Manchester City – Memphis Grizzlies

Monaco – Portland Trail Blazers

Olympique de Marseille – Oklahoma City Thunder

Olympique de Lyon – Los Angeles Clippers

Saint-Étienne – Boston Celtics

Paris Saint-Germain – Washington Wizards