The world was surprised yesterday by the value that oil showed in the United States. More specifically, that the WTI futures were negative, that is, the seller had to pay the buyer to take the barrels.

While the screens were reporting the drop in the international price, local consumers who have heard so many times that fuels have to adjust upwards because the price of a barrel had increased, now look at how the value of the liter of naphtha is still stagnant. And that for a month a product that very few consume.

One of the first answers to why fuels do not drop is that what fell sharply was the value of the WTI and the one that is taken as a reference in Argentina is Brent oil, which, although it fell yesterday, remains in the range of USD 22 to USD 25 a barrel.

“Beyond yesterday’s fall, We believe that the downward impact will not be immediate on the supplier price in Argentina.. There is a pending negotiation between the oil companies and the Government for a Creole barrel price that will be key to the equation of the oil business in the country, “he said. Vicente Impieri, president of the Federation of Fuel Entrepreneurs of the Argentine Republic (Fecra).

The discussion to which Impieri refers is the one that would establish a value for local production of USD 45 per barrel, about twenty dollars above what Brent is quoted in international markets. “A barrel at USD 45 when today it is trading around USD 26 would be unfeasible. The inflationary context and the tax burden of the liter of naphtha does not allow an immediate drop in the local price of fuels in line with what happens with the international barrel, “added the businessman.

In this last part is the heart of the discussion. “The tax burden means 48% of the value of the liter of gasoline, it is necessary to see what happens with the support price, an invention so that the oil provinces are not founded ”, explained the owner of a service station who preferred anonymity.

The question then would be yes, with the international value at USD 25 dollars and a local barrel at USD 45, the result would be that instead of lowering the value of gasoline, it ends up increasing. The answer to this question is in the proposal of the producing provinces when they negotiated the support price: that value is already implicit in the value of gasoline so it should not go up, much less go down.

The last fuel increase was last December (there was one more in March but it was a transfer of taxes). At that time the value of a barrel of Brent oil was trading at $ 62 and, although the difference today is a drop of almost forty dollars and the quarantine dropped consumption by 80%, the price of the liter paid in the pumps remained unchanged any.

Complaints are beginning to appear among large consumers regarding the low downward elasticity shown by the price of fuel. Yesterday, while the global values ​​showed sharp falls, the Argentine Federation of Business Entities of Freight Transportation (Fadeeac) issued a statement stating that “there are no reasons for prices not to drop”And that it would be“ vital to contain a local economy in crisis ”.

For the entity, the price of diesel is “30% more expensive than it should be” and it states that it is “necessary to rediscover and recreate a substantial improvement in the fuel price scheme that emerged from October 2017”.

“Since the emergence and dissemination of Covid-19, oil fell from an average of USD 60 per barrel, which traded during 2019 and early 2020, to less than USD 25 (Brent variety) and on Monday reached its lowest value of last 20 years. In most countries in the face of this scenario, fuel prices fall, but in Argentina they continue to rise, ”he stated. Martin Borea Antelo, general secretary of Fadeeac.