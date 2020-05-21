A priest blesses from a distance with a water pistol 0:56

. – If the United States had begun social distancing just a week earlier, it could have prevented the loss of at least 36,000 lives from the coronavirus, according to new research.

According to figures from this Thursday, the number of deaths from the outbreak across the country has increased to 93,439. There have been more than 1.5 cases of the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Researchers at Columbia University built a model that represents the transmission of the virus across the United States. USA using epidemiological models to measure transmission rates from March 15 to May 3, principal investigator and epidemiologist Jeffery Shaman told CNN’s Don Lemon.

If the country had closed two weeks earlier than it did, it could have prevented 84% of deaths and 82% of cases, according to the investigation.

In the New York metropolitan area alone, 17,500 fewer people would have died if the United States had acted a week earlier, Shaman said.

“I wish I had the evidence that would have told us what was going on,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “At this time, we are not sure when this disease began to be present in the city. We thought it was March, and now more and more it looks like it was February or even the end of January and we just didn’t have the proof to give us a general idea. ”

March 1 was the first case reported in the city and 13 days later, the first death was reported.

De Blasio called the lack of evidence “very painful.”

“Our findings underscore the importance of early intervention and aggressive response in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic,” the researchers wrote in the report.

His research has not been reviewed by other experts at this time.

“If we could go back just a week and follow the exact same pattern in each individual county, what are the changes we see in the number of cases and deaths?” Shaman said. “So it’s an exercise to see what would happen if we had done exactly what we had done, but we would have only done it before.”

The research team acknowledged that they could not explain how people would have responded if social distancing policies had been implemented earlier.

