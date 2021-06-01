“If the team forgets why it is doing well, it will be impossible”

06/01/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

The Girona coach, Francisco Rodriguez, stated on the eve of the first leg of the semifinals of the promotion play-off to LaLiga Santander that his team arrives “Very good, but if you forget why you are doing it well, it will be impossible to beat an all-powerful team like Almería”.

In this sense, Francisco warned that the results of the last 13 games, in which the team has added 32 points out of 39 possible, will not serve to achieve “the victory or even the draw.”

After admitting that the top scorer and captain of Girona, Cristhian Stuani, has starred in a “fantastic evolution” of his injury and that he has the chance to play this WednesdayFrancisco pointed out that Girona faces the game “with little time to recover, but with great enthusiasm, hunger, optimism and respect and humility”.

In addition, the Girona coach assured that the team “will fight a lot to dedicate something beautiful to its people” and insisted that it is “fully focused on this first leg.”

“You have to go step. Tomorrow it’s the first time and it’s time to hit hard to try to get to Saturday’s game with many options”Francisco stressed.

The former player and former Almería coach also acknowledged that “it would be fantastic to score and not concede a goal” and that “winning the first game is the first objective”, because “it would be to take an important step”, but at the same time he warned of the dangers of Almería .

“It was one of the favorite teams to go up direct. It has players of tremendous quality, one of the best in the entire category, and very vertical in the upper area,” argued Francisco, aware that “it will be a difficult tie.

Despite this, the Girona coach concluded that the team will be “brave and ambitious and will go after the rival. This is the identity of this team, its essence. The team trusts and believes in what it does, and it will continue like this “.