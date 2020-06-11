It may interest you: What if millions of people refuse to get the vaccine?

The armored safe has been opened where the tests for the coronavirus were kept under seven keys and various threats, and thousands of people rush to go to ‘Click’ to find out the status of your relationship with SARS-CoV-2.

There is so much social interest that some places have formed waiting lists longer than ten days, and paying 70 euros.

In addition, many companies have decided to get down to work and test their employees on their own. And even some municipalities have tested all their citizens, as is the case of Torrejón, in Madrid.

The question is that now we all want to know if that body ache, that discomfort that lasted a couple of days, the ‘flu’ that we caught in January, the tremendous feeling of exhaustion in February, the cold that did not go away … have really been caused by an undiscovered coronavirus.

As an eminent American researcher says, “everyone in New York is convinced that they have passed Covid-19.”

And everyone, there and here, with the same hope that bears the name the new magic word: IMMUNITY.

The reason for so much puncture and so much testing goes far beyond the morbid and has almost everything to do with our expectations for the future.

Do I have antibodies? Am I immune? During how much time? In what conditions?

And from there we look for new answers: So can I go see Grandma? Or my parents who are at risk and have been alone and confined at home for months? Can I work without risk and get paid again?

What if I have the antibodies and someone needs my plasma?

But we are only beginning to have the first answers to all those questions. There is still a long way to go, although scientific research is progressing in its knowledge and drawing conclusions … that seem very well under way but it is still necessary to verify.

Serological test

The test in question that everyone wants to do is called ‘Serological blood antibody test for the COVID-19 virus. ’

And it is important to know that this test, unlike the now famous PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) does not directly detect the virus but our immune response against the pathogen.

That is why we can know, in exchange for a little of our blood, if we have had SARS-CoV-2 and our immune system has generated antibodies to fight it. What would be thave positive IgG.

By the way, about the amount that your test tells you, do not draw conclusions on your own, because there are different measurements and they are managed different figures according to ‘the manufacturer’.

So, as for the way to proceed once you have the result, calm down!

Because the answers are still not scientifically clear, although we already have studies that are beginning to give us hope.

Note that only some antibodies are capable of fighting the virus and defeating itor: neutralizing antibodies. And the next step for researchers is to identify them and know how many of them are needed to block the virus and prevent reinfection.

That’s why scientists have been working on developing a neutralizing antibody test for a long time that allows evaluating many patients and giving a reliable result of who is really immune.

Meanwhile, and it is a new notice for those who celebrate their antibody numbers on the slip of paper with the result of the analysis, it is necessary to know that having antibodies, for the moment, does not necessarily mean being immune and be completely safe. No matter how good it looks. That it has.

First conclusion: it does generate antibodies

The first major scientific study on antibodies is published in MedRxiv and, while not yet peer-reviewed, it is as reliable as anything in this scientific publication.

In this study they have concluded that Almost everyone who has had Covid-19 disease, regardless of the severity with which they have had it and their age or sex, produce antibodies. against the virus.

And although it is not yet clear how long they last, we can consider it very good news.

Because antibodies are immune molecules produced by our body to fight pathogens, and when there is a real presence of antibodies in the blood, usually that means there is at least some protectionn against the invader.

So much so that health officials in several countries, including the United States, have placed great hopes on serological tests as tests that identify antibodies, because theoretically they could allow us to say in the future (if confirmed) who is immune and can return to a completely normal activity.

Shield immunity

There is already research that speaks of a strategy by which immune people could replace vulnerable people, especially in high transmission environments such as hospitals.

This would be to create what the researchers call “shield immunity” in the population, as published a few dates ago in the journal ‘Nature Medicine’.

It would be one of the fundamental consequences of immunity, if proven, both for health and for the economy.

Let us not forget that so far the mitigation and suppression of new infected cases only seems to be achieved with strategies that focus on limiting interactions between humans. And that could be socially and economically unsustainable in the long term.

So this team of scientists has developed and analyzed a epidemiological intervention model that takes advantage of serological tests to identify and deploy recovered individuals to replace vulnerable others, “With the objective of developing de shield immunity’ on a population scale. ”

The objective is to help maintain the activity necessary for the operation of essential goods and services while reducing the probability of transmission.

The researchers say that “Our ‘shield immunity’ approach could substantially reduce the duration and overall burden of the current outbreak.” Above all, bearing in mind that it is a formula perfectly compatible with social distancing.

But this model, like so many other things about our present and future relationship with this pandemic, fundamentally depends on the value that serological tests really have as part of intervention strategies.

Major studies

Until now, several small studies have given reason to expect that people who have had Covid-19 will also have some immunity over a period of time.

But new research, the largest yet, reaches hopeful conclusions with results from 1,343 people, though all of it has been carried out in and around New York City.

The study alleviates the disturbing concern that only people who have been seriously ill produce antibodies. And he goes on to say that even people who only had mild symptoms produced a healthy amount of antibodies. And it happens, as they have verified, “regardless of age and gender“

This research, carried out by Dr. Krammer’s team, really shows that most people develop antibodies and that there is a very good correlation between these antibodies and their ability to neutralize the virus.

The project led by Dr. Ania Wajnberg, was also learning as it progressed.

In a first group of donors, only 3 percent of the participants had received emergency care or had been hospitalized. The remaining subjects had only mild or moderate symptoms, in what has been, the doctor says, “the largest group of people described as having mild illness that I know of.”

Initially they required potential donors to be symptom-free for just three days, but then they extended it to 14 days.

The team evaluated 624 people who tested positive and recovered. At first, only 511 of them had high levels of antibodies. 42 had low levels and 71 had none.

However, when 64 of the subjects with low or no levels were retested more than a week later, all but three had at least some antibodies.

This suggests that the timing of the antibody test may greatly affect the results. And while they weren’t investigating that specifically, they’ve found enough evidence to say that probably 14 days is too soon for antibodies to be detected. “

There was even a difference between levels at 20 days versus 24 days, so they suggest that The optimal time for an antibody test is long after symptoms end. At least three weeks later, “said Dr. Wajnberg.

Convinced, but without antibodies

Because tests to diagnose coronavirus infection were not available to most people in New York City in March, the researchers included 719 other people who suspected they had Covid-19 in their study. depending on the symptoms and exposure to the virus, but in whom the disease had not been diagnosed.

In this group, the researchers found a completely different picture. Most of these people, 62 percent, did not appear to have antibodies.

Some of them may have been tested too soon after your illness to detect antibodies. But the vast majority probably confused the flu, another viral infection, or even allergies, with Covid-19.

“I think literally everyone in New York thinks they’ve had the virus, and people should not assume that the fever they had in January was Covid and that is why they are now immune. Dr. Wajnberg said.

With antibodies, but not diagnosed

Other experts were more impressed by the percentage of people who turned out to have antibodies, despite the fact that the coronavirus had never been diagnosed in them.

The number suggests that there are a large number of undiagnosed infections, as would be shown, for example, by an antibody survey conducted by New York state officials, which found that 20 percent of city residents had been infected.

Another finding of the study is that PCR diagnostic tests can be positive up to 28 days after the start of infection. And that data is also important, because you need to know, How long does the body need to eliminate the virus? How long are people contagious?

And we still don’t have those answers.

The case of South Korea

In any case, scientists think that a test that tests positive so long after symptoms appear is very unlikely to actually be an infectious virus.

Recently, researchers in South Korea announced that several suspected cases of “reinfection” that had appeared, were only the result of PCR tests that were collecting remains of dead viruses, and not real infections.

Dr. Krammer explains it with very illustrative examples, like that measles virus genetic material may show up in tests six months after illness. And the Ebola and Zika virus genetic fragments are known to persist even longer in the body.

Still, doctors believe that until confirmation is forthcoming, it is wise for everyone to proceed as if a positive PCR test meant contagious virus. And become isolated.

The next step

Experts now consider that the next step would be to confirm that the presence of antibodies in the blood means protection against the coronavirus. And that depends, as we said at the beginning, on a subset of antibodies that are called neutralizing antibodies.

And although there are several virologists who believe that they most likely are, there is a need for more scientific evidence to be able to confirm this.

But the first real approach is made by a work by Dr. Krammer, admitted to publish in ‘Nature Medicine’, which ensures that his researchers found in approximately a dozen people, including some who had mild symptoms, that the level of antibodies in the Blood corresponded to the level of neutralizing activity.

Thus, everyone who makes antibodies probably has some immunity to the virus, said Dr. Krammer: “I’m pretty sure of this.”



However, there is still no scientific certainty This and another way to assess immunity may already be underway, which would be to show that purified antibodies can prevent coronavirus infection in an animal.

But maybe the most urgent question, especially as vaccine research increases, is how long could that immunity last.

Even if antibody levels fall over time to undetectable levels, there is always the possibility that people may retain some protection against the coronavirus.

Immune cells, called T cells, are valuable soldiers in the fight against pathogens, and at least one study has shown that the coronavirus elicits a strong response from these cells.

So-called memory cells, or B cells, can also kick in when they encounter the coronavirus, producing more antibodies.

However, ultimately, the answer to the duration of immunity will come only with patience.

Unless someone has found some way to speed up that process, the only way to find out is to follow these patients over time.

Anyway, this is all … today. Because we are talking about a virus with only months to live, still very unknown and that can still give us many surprises