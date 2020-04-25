Rafael, from Lyon, spoke openly again about the desire to defend Botafogo one day. Supposed supporter of the club of General Severiano, the right-back of Lyon-FRA stated, in an interview with “TF Channel”, stated that the possibility of playing for Alvinegro is high and that this could happen even in June 2021.

– The chance (of playing at Botafogo) is 70% to 80%, easy. This may not happen only if Botafogo does not make a proposal or if it has an irrefutable proposal from Europe. The chance is very great. Of course, if Lyon don’t want to stay with me now, send me away to another club, things can change. But if I’m still here and thinking about going back, Botafogo is a priority. If the proposal arrives, I don’t even think about it – he said.

Rafael’s contract with Lyon ends exactly in the middle of 2021. The right-back said he wants to end his career at General Severiano’s club, but that, first of all, it is necessary that the Alvinegro board make contact with him.

– I want to end my career at Botafogo, but first I need to have a proposal. It’s no use just wanting it, Botafogo needs it too. If I had as options Botafogo and another club in Brazil, I would definitely choose Botafogo – he confessed. Last year, even, Rafael refused a proposal from Flamengo. The 29-year-old defender made a point of saying that he did not disrespect Rubro-Negro at any time, but considered that he would have betrayed Alvinegro if he had accepted to play for the Gávea club.

– There was contact, official proposal and everything. A lot of people talk, but I didn’t disrespect Flamengo. I thanked them for enjoying my football, but I am from Botafogo and, for me, it would be a betrayal. The only clubs that would not play in Rio de Janeiro are Flamengo and Vasco. It wasn’t that time, I won’t do it in the future – he remembered.

Fábio, Rafael’s twin brother, is also from Botafogo. The two talk frequently about, one day, playing together again – as happened at Fluminense, in the youth teams, and at Manchester United. The left-back currently defends Nantes-FRA.

– There is a lot of talk between us. Our dream is to end our careers together, to play together again. The two contracts end at the same time. Imagine how wonderful it would be to play together in a team that we support since childhood? It was going to be an inexplicable dream for us – he finished.

