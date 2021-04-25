If the ‘postcovid’ world looks like something, it’s like this

Several young women stroll through the streets of Gibraltar on April 6, 2021. (Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m on another planet, directly,” said Lorenzo, a young Argentine, in an EITB report from Jerusalem. “Everything has returned to normal here,” the boy celebrated this Monday, with his mask down.

On Sunday April 18, Israel took another step on its path towards the ‘new normal’, allowing to go without a mask outdoors. 62% of the Israeli population has already received at least one dose of the covid vaccine, and 57% already have the full regimen. The results are more than evident.

If in mid-January the country registered more than 55,000 weekly cases, two months later there were no more than 13,000, and the vast majority occurred among the population under 60 years of age (the red line in the graph). On April 21, only 128 new infections were registered, in a population of just over 9 million. That same day in the Community of Madrid, with two million fewer inhabitants, 1,962 cases were confirmed.

For Gorka Orive, researcher and professor of Pharmacy at the University of the Basque Country, “Israel is approaching a precovid situation.” “Comparing with January, it now has 98% fewer cases, 93% fewer critically ill, and almost 90% fewer deaths,” he celebrates.

Israel is the country with the highest percentage of immunized population, but to know other success stories it is not necessary to go so far. On April 8, Gibraltar declared itself “free” of covid by not registering new cases, which is why it lifted its restrictions in the hotel industry and the mandatory nature of the mask outdoors.

