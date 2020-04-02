The signal theft scandal that staged the Houston Astros in the 2017 season and that was punished by Commissioner Rob Manfred, has been overshadowed by the global coronavirus crisis that is suspending the campaign.

The general manager of the Astros, the Mexican Jeff Luhnow and the manager AJ Hinch They were suspended for a season for agreeing to use cheating technology during games.

What happens to Luhnow and Hinch suspensions if 2020 comes and goes without playing a single game?

The answer is that MLB would consider those suspensions to be honored anyway, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. This is because Commissioner Rob Manfred did not establish a set number of games that Luhnow and Hinch had to wait for. Rather, the suspensions are written to elapse “after the completion of the 2020 World Series.”

Luhnow and Hinch were fired by the Astros after Manfred published their findings. The Astros used live broadcasts during games to steal the launch signals from the opposing team, then relayed that information by hitting a trash can. Although Manfred described the operation as “player-driven,” later reports suggested that the Houston office had some involvement.

In addition to the penalties for Luhnow and Hinch the Astros were fined $ 5 million and lost four Draft teams.

