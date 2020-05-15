Marco Antonio Mascarúa, president of the Beer Chamber, warned that without the government’s support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MiPymes), which sell beer, These will begin to close and there will be less production since they are the main beer market.

The also vice president of Corporate Affairs of Heineken Mexico said that the sector generates 650,000 direct and indirect jobs, where many depend on the sale of beer.

“A very important point of beer is that, ultimately, it is one thing to produce it and another is where there is the possibility of selling it. If the result of this pandemic, many points of sale fail or they have to close, obviously there will be less beer available, “said Antonio Mascarúa.

“My concern is the impact on the chain, it will be very strong, but I am concerned about farmersThat is why we decided to buy the entire harvest; we are concerned about small businesses, to the extent that they fail to survive, particularly in the traditional channel where 70% of the volume of beer is sold, we are concerned about their ability to survive, “he said.

The manager stressed that it was surprising that the authorities decided to close this sector.

Days ago, the Mexican Coca-Cola Industry, Kellogg, Mars, Mondelez México and PepsiCo Alimentos México launched the initiative #MiTiendaSegura, which will seek to promote small local businesses and help sellers to keep your store open in the contingency for Covid-19, since 30% is at risk.

In a joint statement, they indicated that despite the fact that this type of business is within the essential economic activities, many have closed for fear of contagion, lack of working capital and reduced income; in fact, it is estimated that up to three million people depend on the nearly 1.2 million grocery stores that exist in the country.

