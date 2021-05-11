“If the Government wants, in 15 days we will put an end to this insecurity”

Teodoro García Egea, during his radio interview (Photo: Cadena Ser / YOUTUBE)

The secretary general of the Popular Party, Teodoro García Egea, stood before the microphones of Cadena Ser on Monday to reiterate an offer that has gained importance after the scenes of agglomerations experienced this weekend when the state of alarm waned. The leader of the PP has been blunt when stating that “if the Government wants, in 15 days we will end this, with this legal uncertainty.”

Egea has thus referred to an alternative to the legal uncertainty that has generated the diversity of pronouncements of some higher courts of justice, in the face of attempts to extend restrictions by Autonomous Communities such as the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Basque Country or Valencia. Precisely, in the case of the Canary Islands or the Basque Country, the judges have refused to maintain the curfew or some regional perimeter closures.

The secretary of the PP recalled that “a month ago we offered a legal plan B that would allow the autonomous communities to manage the pandemic autonomously”, a bill – its “pandemic law” – that they have registered in the Courts. In this sense, Egea has been critical when pointing out that the Government has not wanted to dialogue, but that they are willing to give the PSOE “the authorship” of this hypothetical legislation.

It is that the Government would not even have to do the work [de elaborar una ley de pandemias] Teodoro García Egea, general secretary of the PP

Egea has also ironically indicated that “the government would not even have to do the job”, but when asked by journalist Àngels Barceló if they would be willing to negotiate any change at the request of the socialists, the popular has been favorable to negotiation.

Likewise, the Government has already left the door open this Monday to carry out legal reforms in case the Supreme Court does not accept the rec

