The latest data on the advance of the coronavirus in the AMBA generated enormous concern in the Buenos Aires government and in the Buenos Aires government: both administrations were already talking about a possible increase in restrictions on quarantine, and that now seems to be a fact.

« If the cases continue to increase, we will necessarily have to apply a greater restriction« He admitted Horacio Rodríguez Larreta this morning: « The evidence today It is very worrying« , Pointed out in declarations to radio the Network.

Beyond the increase in the number of infections, there is an indicator that particularly worries the Buenos Aires authorities: « The occupation of intensive care beds is the most worrying”, Recognized the head of Government.

The benchmark for Together for Change at all times avoided confirming the possibility of a return to phase 1 of the quarantine: assured that « there is no decision made« And he announced that about the end of the week -possibly on Thursday- he will have a new meeting with President Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof to define the steps to follow in the fight against the pandemic.

The Buenosairean official considered that, to stop the spread of the virus, it is key to carry the Detect Plan to more neighborhoods in the city of Buenos Aires: « You have people walking down the street who have no idea that it is infected, so each case found slows down a chain of infections«

Rodríguez Larreta did not want to advance measures because reality requires analyzing the data daily, but ruled out a suspension of public transport As the Buenos Aires Minister of Security Sergio Berni asked: « Everything is analyzed, but that is very extreme; to apply it, it would be necessary to implement a system that allows the doctors, police officers and other essential workers who go from one side to the other to enter and leave ”at the AMBA.