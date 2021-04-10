If the confinement of neighborhoods in Madrid is not effective, why is it still being applied?

Several people, on a terrace in the center of Madrid during Holy Week. (Photo: Marcos del Mazo / LightRocket via Getty Images)

This Friday, the Community of Madrid announced that 17 basic health areas and five localities will be confined to the perimeter for at least two weeks due to their high incidence of infections. This Friday, Madrid has also raised its regional perimeter film because it does not see it useful.

A priori it is surprising that the Madrid health authorities defend some confinements while they deplore those by which the rest of the autonomous communities are guided. But it is even more surprising if one takes into account that this same Friday, when the list of confined areas was updated, an article was published in the European Journal of Public Health arguing precisely that this type of confinement does not work.

The epidemiologists Mario Fontán, Pedro Gullón and Javier Padilla, authors of this research, prepared and presented it in October 2020, analyzing the first “batch” of selective confinements, and although half a year has passed, the dynamics have not changed much since then .

The change in the downward trend occurred throughout the city, with no difference between areas

The researchers compared the 26 basic health areas within the city of Madrid that were confined for the first time in September, and compared their evolution with 29 other basic areas of Madrid with a similar incidence to see what had happened in both cases. His conclusion was clear: “The change in the downward trend occurred throughout the city of Madrid, with no difference between areas,” explains Gullón.

Epidemiologists discovered that “regardless of whether the areas were confined or not,” on September 22, the day the confinements began, a change in trend had already begun; that is, the curve had already reached its peak and was beginning to go down.

The decline was not more pronounced in those areas

Even so, the authors of the study …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.