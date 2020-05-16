The internal combustion engine requires a precise mixture of fuel and air to function properly.

Do you know the importance of Exhaust system of your car? They play an essential role in the operation of any vehicle and is of utmost importance for the proper performance of any engine.

When the engine is idling and the tailpipe smells of raw, unburned gasoline, you are suffering from an incomplete combustion excessive exhaust condition.

The internal combustion engine requires a precise mixture of fuel and air to function properly. Too much of either can cause serious operating problems and cause the smell of gasoline in your exhaust.

These are some of the reasons why the combustion system is causing the smell of gasoline.

Dirty or worn spark plugs

The spark plugs are replaced from time to time, with an interval of between 19,000 miles and 37,000 miles according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. In certain models there are two plugs per cylinder that are replaced as a pair.

Ignition coil or distributor failure

If the coil or distributor fails, the spark may be too cold to ignite all of the fuel in the combustion chamber. The symptom is a high idle and gasoline smell from the exhaust.

Fuel injector or carburetor leaks

If an injector or carb starts to leak fuel into the combustion chamber, an excessive exhaust condition is created. This causes a high idle and unburned gasoline to enter the exhaust, generating a gasoline odor in it.

