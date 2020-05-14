If the Bundesliga is going to resume it is because it has the security that is required: Osorio

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. a10

Germany would not risk resuming soccer if it does not have the security required against the coronavirus and if it is the first league to return, it is due to its great order and mentality, which contrasts with what is experienced in Mexican football, he said. former tricolor defender Ricardo Osorio, who was crowned in 2007 with Stuttgart.

In the Bundesliga they have a great mentality, order and punctuality, they carry out a whole process, they do not work with forced marches, they go little by little until they reach the point of the problem, I think they have already figured out how to control the problem (from the Covid-19) and that’s why they are going to resume the tournament. In Mexican soccer it is different, they are already seeing how to start among so many things and there is no longer an Promotion League, he said.

After two months of confinement due to the coronavirus outbreak, the German league will be the first in Europe to resume when the 26th match is played this weekend, where Bayern Munich walks as leader. The Bundesliga duels will be played behind closed doors, in addition the clubs will have to confirm that their members gave negative to the tests of Covid-19 carried out a day before and the players will not be able to celebrate together or shake hands.

Osorio indicated that the return of football gives a positive message for everyone, because it is the most watched sport in the world and, as well as all professional skills, it is an economic industry that moves huge numbers, that not even a manager of the automotive sector reaches to win. In addition, Germany shows again its strength and organization.

History says it all, the Germans went through two world wars and rose, if nothing, became a power in the world, you have to admire the good, he said.

When making a comparison between the four-time world champion Germany and Mexican soccer, Osorio considered that the Liga Mx should learn from the Bundesliga not only in its organization, but also in the union that exists between soccer players to defend themselves and in the respect of the managers to the player.

▲ The former tricolor selected said that it would be very sad to compare the Mx League with the Bundesliga, since there they do everything under legal terms, while in Mexico there are many interests and the proof is the suspension of the promotion.Photo Jam Media

It would be sad to compare ourselves with Germany, because there they do everything under legal terms and here there are many interests, he deplored. It is difficult to say what the Bundesliga national league should learn, because in Germany they are governed by guidelines. In Mexico there is the timeshare and several issues, it is complicated.

He regretted that in several of the decisions of the managers of the Liga Mx the most affected is usually the footballer, but he pointed out that the players also have a problem, they do not think about those who come behind, those who will play in two or three years, there is no support to say we are human beings and we want the respect we deserve.

The lack of union in tricolor football gives rise to a lack of respect for the managers towards the footballers themselves regardless of the trajectory or achievements they have achieved.

It is sad to see how there are corrupt technicians or promoters, there are players who have years in a team and have to leave because someone else has to earn money, it is a leg market. How many players have retired in Mexican soccer as it should be? They are very few, almost all of them quarrel with the managers because of the way they work.

A bad experience at the beginning of his career made Osorio understand the need to instill in soccer players a conscience to allow themselves to be advised by the right people, both financially and legally, and to secure assets.

There are many people who want to help, but there are many more who seek to harm you, the players should not get carried away only by nice words. In all of sport, not just soccer, (success) comes too early, such as 22 or 24, and we are not ready. Soccer is temporary and it seems that they do not understand it at the time.

.