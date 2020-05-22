Despite the rejection that has arisen due to the controls that Costa Rica has established at the borders, the measure has not changed for Nicaragua, which in the long term could affect the supply of various products that come from that nation. Until yesterday, the southern borders were still blocked, while Panama reached an agreement with the Costa Rican authorities to reactivate the flow of merchandise circulation.

According to data from the first quarter of this year, the Promotora de Comercio Exterior (Procomer) of Costa Rica, that nation sold to Nicaragua in products 131.01 million dollars; Guatemala invoiced that country 148.60 million dollars; Panama bought 131.09 million dollars in products; Honduras paid Costa Rica for products 98.42 million dollars; and El Salvador imported 93.29 million dollars in Costa Rican merchandise.

In other words, Nicaragua is the third market in Central America where Costa Rica directs its exports in Central America, reflecting the impact that the blockade of borders can have on that economy and on the supply to the region.

Procomer’s official statistics indicate that of the $ 131.01 million in the first quarter of 2020, $ 37 million was spent on food purchases.

Read also: El Salvador revives the issue of the ferry with Costa Rica in the face of blockade on land borders

Among the food products that Costa Rica sold the most to Nicaragua in the first three months of the year are palm oil, for which it was billed 2.5 million dollars; soybean oil with 1.3 million; mineral and aerated water for three million; animal feed for 2.8 million; sausages for 2.4 million; syrups and concentrates for the preparation of carbonated beverages for 4.9 million; fine bakery wares for 3.4 million; and sauces and preparations for $ 4.7 million.

Medicines and cleaning products

Procomer also indicates that in the first three months of this year, Nicaragua spent $ 20 million for chemicals from Costa Rica, of which $ 4.8 million was for drugs; 1.5 million for soaps and preparations; 1.6 million for insecticides and fungicides, and 1.2 million for paints and varnishes.

In fact, with the health crisis that has been generated with the expansion of the coronavirus, the purchase of medicines and cleaning products has been a priority for the governments, however, in Nicaragua it is unknown exactly how much has been spent on it.

Carmen Hilleprandt, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce and Service (CCSN) said that if this problem persists in the long term there could be an impact on the national market, in terms of supplying some products.

“There are no shortages at this time, I have contacted the supermarkets and they are supplied with the products that come from Costa Rica, of course if this is not resolved, later on there could be an affectation of certain products, but in the end I think that they would be the most affected, ”said Hilleprandt.

Read also: Central American exporters ask Costa Rica to change measures at the borders so as not to affect the supply of products

In the first quarter of the year, Nicaragua also imported iron and steel bars and rolled iron and steel products from Costa Rica.

Procomer’s figures indicate that in 2019 Nicaragua bought Costa Rica 479.67 million dollars in products, which is a significant figure in the country’s import bill. So far, the local Central Bank has not revealed how much imports amounted in 2019, but in 2018 they totaled $ 5,199.6 million.

What we sell to Costa Rica

But Costa Rica is an important trading partner for Nicaragua. Statistics from the Export Processing Center (Cetrex) indicate that in the first quarter of 2020, Costa Rica bought 73 products from Nicaragua, becoming the country’s third largest trading partner, after the United States and El Salvador.

“We export 2.5 million dollars a week from Costa Rica and we import 8.8 million dollars a week, they are 479 million dollars we import and 132 million dollars we export in the year, more or less there is a trade balance in favor of Costa Rich of 347 million dollars per year ”, explained Guillermo Jacoby, president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Nicaragua (APEN).

It may interest you: Border blockade in Costa Rica will leave economic losses and unemployment, alerts regional private sector

But even if the balance is tipped in favor of Costa Rica, the truth is that it weighs within the structure of Nicaraguan product buyers, which shows the importance of finding a solution to the border conflict soon, just as Panama did.

Panama and Costa Rica reach an agreement

This Wednesday, May 20, the government authorities of Costa Rica and Panama agreed to implement a pilot plan to authorize the entry of carriers through the southern border, under a health and safety protocol.

The Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica, Dyalá Jiménez, reported that “Costa Rica and Panama have reached a binational agreement today (this Wednesday), to propose a pilot plan and move forward with the trade flow between both countries and between the region” .

The agreement consists of allowing carriers to enter Costa Rica, through the southern border. These will leave the cargo in fiscal warehouses that will be previously defined by the private sector and authorized by the public sector, and will later return to Panamanian territory.

This agreement seeks to decongest the queue in Paso Canoas “and to test a mechanism that guarantees greater sanitary control because the carriers will enter with a defined route and very strict sanitary control, with a limit of the period of stay in the national territory sufficient to leave the load, rest and lift the load, “said Jiménez

The safe route should incorporate the use of escorts or traceability devices from the transport unit, an element that is still under development, it was detailed in a statement.

The proposal was presented to the rest of the Central American authorities and it continues in an open dialogue with the other countries so that it can be implemented with more actors from the region.