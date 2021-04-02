“If the Barcelona players need support from AFE they will have it”

03/02/2021 at 18:51 CET

José Antonio Camacho, former Real Madrid international footballer and former Spanish coach, declared this Tuesday that if the Barcelona players “need support” in relation to the situation that is being experienced by the “BarçaGate” case they will have help from the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

Camacho is a member of David Aganzo’s candidacy to the AFE elections to be held in April and competing for the presidency with the other candidacy led by former soccer player Gaizka Toquero.

“The AFE has to be open to any problem of any footballer and if the Barcelona footballers now believe that they need the support of Aganzo’s candidacy, we will be there to help,” said Camacho, during the presentation of Aganzo’s candidacy in Madrid.

Camacho justified his presence as a member of Aganzo’s candidacy to preserve the union’s independence and continue helping footballers.

“There is a difficult and long road because we must continue defending all categories of football. AFE has to be independent, it cannot be a branch of anyone. The footballer has strength and we have to be united, but always independent, although Let’s talk to everyone, “he said.

“The AFE was formed to separate itself from the clubs and remove the slavery of the footballers. If we fight against that to get out of that position we cannot return to it. I wish the RFEF the best, it must be the mother of football to have the approval for football to work, but the AFE has to have its independence, “he concluded.