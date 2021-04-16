“If the baby is already outside … what is still inside?”

Many of the female faces Most acquaintances in Spain have ever spoken of their situation after giving birth. One of them was Sara Sálamo during an interview with Sara Carbonero on Radio Marca: “Postpartum is not fancy or glamorous“.

These types of messages have been joined by Paula Echevarría, a faithful defender of body positive who has shared in a video what her belly is like four days after giving birth.

It has been through a publication on her official Instagram account, where she is still seen something swollen after welcoming Miguel Jr. In the title of the video the influencer reflects: “The baby is already out … What’s in there yet? Is it the happiness that takes place?“.

“I would like to clarify that this is my reality, that my body is like that and reacts like that (it happened to me with Daniella’s postpartum) … But another woman who doesn’t have a gut the day after giving birth is also real … Each body is a world and none is better or worse! Cheer up to all the moms! “, The interpreter explained in the same text.

With this he wanted to make it clear that no body is the same as another and that, normally, after a postpartum weight is not lost after a few days. A message that coincides with the one that María Pombo gave a few months ago, after giving birth to her first child.