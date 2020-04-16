Rafael Nadal appreciated the complicated moment that society is going through due to the pandemic of coronovarius, a serious situation that makes him not think about tennis, while confessing that he sees a “complicated situation” for such a global sport “until there is no cure”.

«We are talking about different sports, the league or the Champions is a country or a continent. If things get better in months, taking the necessary measures, the season may end, but tennis is a totally global sport, week by week. The first thing is to overcome this tragedy, but if you could resume it behind closed doors you would be delighted«.», He said in statements to El Partidazo and El Transistor in their joint program.

«The issue is not to play behind closed doors or not. The theme is what the organization of any event in tennis entails. Until there is a cure the situation is going to be complicated and in this sense in tennis we must have responsibility. It is such a global sport that it seems difficult to me that there could be an official tournament in the short and medium term ”, he added about the stoppage in tennis.

Together with Pau Gasol, Nadal is leading an initiative with the Red Cross to raise funds to help alleviate the effects of the coronavirus crisis. The Spanish basketball international announced that the collection already exceeds seven million euros. «I’ve been doing better now than I did three weeks ago, although we’ve been confined longer and the situation is what it is, but at least human beings adapt to what there is, “said Nadal.

“We certainly have that ability. Also in the beginning the news was terrible and it was difficult to feel like anything. I spent a week doing things sad and listless. Then I started to think positively and help people who are really having a bad time, “he added.

The Balearic tennis player acknowledged that already in Indian Wells, a few days before the state of alarm, he arrived in Spain fearing the worst. «The first was a shock, but we already saw a reality in Italy, which is a neighboring country. We were not taking things that were happening in China so seriously, “he said.

«I don’t have a court and I don’t care much, what worries me less today is tennis. I’m doing my jobs so the body doesn’t atrophy any more than it is. It is a very serious thing that goes on for a long time and there are so many people who are suffering a reality so terrible that tennis is least important today, “he insisted, before sharing radio minutes with Djokovic, who also participated in the program broadcast to the time in Copa y Onda Cero.

Regarding the conversation he had with Bill Gates, he explained that “it is a conversation between him and me. If he told me that this was going to happen I have to keep it, it’s a private conversation between us. I do not have the power to disclose information ».

“These past few weeks we’ve been talking for hours on the Players Council, looking at ways our sport can get ahead. Help those who are having a hard time. We can’t decide the schedule, but we can help players from the rest of the ATP they are not one of the 100 best in the world who can earn a good living, “he confessed.