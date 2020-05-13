© Vanessa Núñez

This Wednesday, May 13, at 22:40, Telecinco broadcasts a new episode of the series ‘Lejos de ti’, starring Megan Montaner and Alessandro Tiberi.

After receiving the eviction order, Candela makes an extreme decision: lock herself up with her family in the dance academy and occupy her. The police go and evict those who are there. As a consequence of the police action, the young dancer ends up being detained.

While, two news shake Massimo’s life: the discovery of Francesca’s infidelity and the sudden disappearance of her father, Pietro. His situation is complicated when he learns of the irregularities in the Salvatori Tours accounts, a fact that his father has hidden from him and that he has tried to avoid by alleging insanity. When his father is about to leave for an exotic island, Massimo manages to get him a large sum to save the company’s employees.

The highlights of the cast

Behind the scenes, the filmmaker Ivan Silvestrini also directs Pepón Nieto, Carlos Librado, Rosario Pardo, Mariola Fuentes, Celia de Molina, Pamela Villoresi, Valentina Izumi and Roberto Campillo, among other actors, in this fiction shot in Seville, Rome and Prague that combines love, humor, the emotional cataclysm that the beginnings in some sentimental relationships cause, small and large obsessions and supernatural overtones.

Places where the plot takes place

Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic They have hosted the filming of this romantic comedy that includes emblematic locations in three of the most beautiful cities in Europe: Rome, Prague and Seville. In the Eternal City, various sequences have been recorded in the Università de La Sapienza, Piazza San Pietro in Montorio, Trajan’s Forum, Apia Antica and Via Garibaldi, among other enclaves, while the City of Hundred Towers, the Czech capital, has witnessed the first steps of the relationship between the protagonists in iconic places such as the Charles Bridge, the Mala Strana neighborhood and the Old Town square. In the Seville capital, it has been filmed in the Plaza España, the Reales Alcázares, the Plaza de la Encarnación and the neighborhood of Triana, among other scenarios.