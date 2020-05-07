If last week it was Orange that published its financial results for the first quarter of the year, today it was the turn of Telefónica, which has also confirmed the agreement to merge O2 with Virgin Media in the United Kingdom. On the occasion of all this, the Spanish company has held a telematic meeting with the media in which its managers have discussed various current issues.

One of them has been, once again, soccer. On the one hand, the possibility of canceling the remainder of the season, and on the other, the request by the Government to broadcast an open game of Real Madrid or Barcelona every day, something that, precisely Orange, already stated a few days ago that it would be Telefónica’s responsibility.

What if the rest of the season is canceled?

At the telematic press conference held today by Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, President of Telefónica S.A., Laura Abasolo, Director of Finance and Control, and Ángel Vilá, CEO, attended. Precisely the latter has been responsible for answering questions related to the always controversial football theme.

Last week, Orange assured that the losses of TV clients due to the season stoppage had been minimal and that, next year, they will continue betting on football because “it is a key content in the Spanish market.” In this sense, Telefónica has recognized that have noticed the temporary and definitive cancellations of the soccer packages, especially in bars, which have been forced to close due to the state of alarm. But that, they say, is something that has affected all the operators that had the rights.

“We have not received official communication” to give an open match, but in any case, “the conditions of the contract are clear and we abide by them”

On the possible cancellation of the remainder of the season, and the cost that this would entail for Telefónica, Ángel Vilá explained that they have a contract with LaLiga with certain conditions, but has not gone into detail. What he does believe is that if it is suspended this season, or an amount would have to be returned to Telefónica, or it should stop paying for the matches that are pending.

Given the possibility raised by the Government to offer an open football match from Real Madrid or Barcelona every week, Diego Martínez (Head of the Orange Residential Business) stated last week that, if in the end the competitions are resumed, “the obligation should be Telefónica”, which is the owner of the rights.

In line with this, Vilá states that “we have not received official communication” to give that game open, but in any case, “the conditions of the contract are clear and we stick to them.” He has not given more details in this regard, but implies that those conditions did not obviously include issuing an open match for Madrid or Barça and, therefore, the contract would be being breached.

Portabilities and unlimited

Telefónica’s results in the first quarter have had a “limited impact” due to the COVID-19 crisis, but when asked about his forecasts for the coming months, Álvarez-Pallete has stated that “it is too early to be able to assess the scope of the effects of the pandemic. ” However, they handle the same provisions as the Government of Spain and the European Union: a strong impact in the second quarter and the start of recovery in the second half of the year.

Thus, Telefónica is confident that we will begin to recover in the third and fourth quarters, and they assure that, “The sooner you return to activity, the better”. Of course, doing it safely, something that the president of the company has especially highlighted.

The portability ban hurt Telefónica because, they say, they already had a series of actions planned to recover in March

Regarding portability, the operator has recognized that the initial suspension was detrimental to Telefónica because they had planned a series of actions to recover in March those negative data from recent months. Then they became more flexible, but they, as they already explained to us at the time, decided to prioritize the health of customers and employees, both their own and subcontractors.

Regarding the launch of the unlimited rates on Movistar, which occurred a few days ago, Ángel Vilá has commented that, until now, its rates covered existing consumptionBut this has been triggered by the crisis and they consider that it was the opportune moment to launch them. In addition, it has taken the opportunity to highlight that its unlimited rates do not set speed limits.