‘If something happens, let’s see who hangs the medal’: America’s Cup in suspense



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz June 2, 2021, 02:14 pm

There are less than two weeks until the start of the contest and the unknown is total.

There are less than two weeks until the start of the Copa América 2021 and the situation is extremely complicated in terms of organization.

The Chilean soccer coach, Martín Lasarte, said on Wednesday that “it seems like a giant risk” to play the Cup in Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic globally, because the most important thing is the Health.

According to the strategist, “the situation has also had a series of strange alternations”, referring to the uncertainty that remains regarding the programming of matches and the formation of groups after Conmebol defined that the tournament will be played in Brazil before the fall of the original headquarters in Colombia and Argentina.

However, he emphasized the need to ensure “the highest collection” on his part and that of the organizers so that there is “100%, not 99%, effectiveness against these” health aspects. “If something happens, let’s see who will hang the medal,” he said.

The Copa América will begin on June 13 and end on July 10.