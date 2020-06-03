The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Mario Bonsaglia said on Tuesday, the 2nd, that “there is no point in talking about ‘constitutional military intervention’, with a supposed basis in article 142 of the Constitution”. Bonsaglia was the most voted candidate in the election made by the National Association of Public Prosecutors, of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), for the position of attorney general. The triple list was scorned by President Jair Bolsonaro, who decided to choose Augusto Aras for the job contrary to what had happened since 2003.

The member of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) Mário Bonsaglia

For Bonsaglia, “if anyone wants to establish a dictatorship in our country, they will have to cross the Rubicon and act by force, because the law will not provide support”. The deputy attorney general manifested himself on Twitter early in the evening in response to a post by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the same social network. Mendes said that the idea that the Armed Forces can close the STF or Congress is incompatible with the 1988 Constitution. “The army is not a militia.”

If someone wants to establish a dictatorship in our country, they will have to cross the Rubicon and act by force, because the Law (and art. 142 of the Constitution) will not provide support. (1/9) – Mario Bonsaglia (@Mario_Bonsaglia) June 2, 2020

Bonsaglia addressed the role of the MPF in defending legality: “the Public Ministry also integrates the system of checks and balances, with the defense of the legal order and the democratic regime”. According to the deputy attorney general, “for this purpose, their autonomy and the independence of their members are guaranteed”. Also according to the deputy attorney general, the Armed Forces “have no role to play in the system of checks and balances between the Powers”. “To argue otherwise would be to claim that the Constitution, whose article 1 established Brazil to be a Democratic State under the law, contains a suicide clause.”

According to his statement, if the Armed Forces had this moderating role in the Republic – an idea defended by Bolsonarists – and knowing that the President is their Commander-in-Chief, an imbalance would be created between the Powers. ” Armed with the power to resolve conflicts between the Powers would mean leaving the Legislative and Judiciary at the mercy of the Executive. “

For Bonsaglia, the Constitution calls for independence and harmony between the Powers, and “to ensure that this happens, it establishes a complex system of checks and balances”. He then described the system in a didactic way: “Congress makes laws, but the Executive has the power of veto and the Judiciary can eventually declare its unconstitutionality. The Senate has the power to prosecute and judge, for crimes of responsibility, the chief executive and the ministers of the STF, as well as the PGR. The judiciary is independent, but the appointment of the ministers of the higher courts depends on a presidential nomination and the seal of the Federal Senate “. Bonsaglia recently defended the choice of attorney general by means of a triple list voted by prosecutors.

