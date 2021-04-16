If social media is toxic, get ready for Instagram for kids

Facebook is going from controversy to controversy, and now it has struck a chord: that of children and their relationship with social networks. This is not new news, four weeks ago Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was working on a prototype of Instragam for children under 13. A sweetened version from the parent app, but essentially the same.

Although the details of the application have not gone much beyond the declaration of the founder of Facebook, there are already several groups that have come together to reject his idea outright. A group of 35 members united by consumer advocacy and 64 researchers in early childhood development and education has signed a letter. All with the aim that Facebook reconsider your intentions to create an Instagram for children.

Something that, most likely, will not happen, since the Silicon Valley company has already been working fully with the children’s sector for some time. Messenger Kids was the company’s first bet. One that has already registered a security breach by allowing minors to talk to strangers from the application itself.

Led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, the main thesis of the text is to make technology understand that children and young people they don’t need more social media. These are part of the risk factors when it comes to health, socialization and well-being.

The trap of the ages

The content of the letter addressed to Facebook is based on a very clear premise: this Instagram for 13-year-olds it targets much younger ages.

For a long time, children have entered social networks without control. With and without the permission of their parents, minors are one of the most active groups in the use of these tools. TikTok, formerly Musica.ly, is the best example of this. Its gateway to the market, and what has made it the main Instagram competition in the world, has been precisely its popularity in youth and children. From there, it climbed to new levels, occupying the place of honor among the most used social networks. Despite everything, even TikTok was forced to review the age of its application due to violations of the privacy of minors, even in the versions created for children.

Minors who are already on the adult version of Instagram will see the child version as a step back

That said, Facebook is full of children under 13 who change their age of birth to bypass the input filter. Also on Instagram. And technology knows that. In this way, and according to the letter of the groups in defense of minors, Facebook’s intention would be to conquer even younger children. From their point of view, minors who are already in the adult version of Instagram will see the child version as a step backwards. So they will refuse to enter it, giving way to the little ones. The earlier they are in the circle, the better.

The question of the new generations is one of the great uncertainties of social networks. How to attract and win over children to get them into the circle? Instagram for kids would be the fertilizer for the future survival of these technologies.

the social networks dangers

The letter, in addition to analyzing the true intentions of this Instagram for children, exposes the dangers that children and young people face on social networks. «Instagram, in particular, exploits the fear of young people to get lost and the desire for the approval of their peers to encourage children and adolescents to constantly check their devices and share photos with their followers ”, they point out. Hypersexualization, the distorted image of reality or the problem of bullying are the ingredients of these social networks.

A 2017 study by the Royal Society of Public Health and the University of Cambridge pointed out that, precisely, Instagram was the most harmful social network for young people. With levels of stress and anxiety in these groups that have increased by 70% in recent years, the effect of Instagram on self-esteem and its distorted vision of the reality of young people is direct.

If an adult is sensitive to the content proposals chosen by and for them by a relentless algorithm, for a child it would be almost irresistible.

And beyond adolescents, he refers to the group of children as the group least prepared to face the challenges of social networks. No fully developed social tools, personal knowledge and analytical skills, the little ones could be lost in a technological socialization without having completed their training in real life. It is a crucial stage in people’s development that should not be tainted by an ad hoc social network that can easily persuade them. If an adult is sensitive to the content proposals chosen by and for them by a relentless algorithm, for a child it would be almost irresistible.

And not only on a psychological level, the effects on the physical health of children are real. The promotion of a sedentary life hooked on a device incurs a risk for its development in the future.

