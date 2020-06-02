Lance Armstrong leaves no one indifferent when he speaks. The biggest cheat in sports history, dispossessed of seven Tours de France, is starring in a biographical documentary on ESPN e to some extent imitating Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance. The difference between the two athletes is evident. One did not lie or cheat, while the other sold his health to win.

The Texan spoke of his return to cycling in 2009 after three years retired and stated that one of the reasons was to see a cyclist as Carlos Sastre win the 2008 edition. In Armstrong’s opinion, the Spanish had very little level to be the winner and that convinced him that he could get success on a comeback.

«I saw the Tour … and Carlos Sastre won. Carlos Sastre. I mean, my God. Carlos Sastre? (Laughter) I was sitting watching him and I thought he was not a worthy champion of that event. If he could win, I could go back and win »Armstrong said in a statement similar to the one he made in 2009 about Spanish and which raised a lot of controversy.

Tout le cynisme d’Armstrong in an extrait. Sur ce qui l’a motivated to come back in 2009: “Oh my God, Carlos Sastre?!” #LANCE pic.twitter.com/YUIaemtpq0 – Téo Barbey-Duquil (@TeoBarbey) June 1, 2020

It must be remembered that Carlos Sastre won with all the law his Tour of 2008, defeating Cadel Evans and the Schleck brothers cleanly. The following year, Armstrong was beaten by Alberto Contador in an edition in which there was a lot of friction between the two, as the Pinteño recently admitted.

This documentary shows that Armstrong has not lost an iota of his character when he was a professional bicycle rider. He always tried to intimidate his rivals and in these videos he continues to put in a bad place colleagues and rivals who at the time betrayed him. With this attitude, perhaps he never won the affection for his secret to be protected forever.