Leonardo Ramos He is a 30-year-old Argentine forward who works in the Lion of Mexico. There he arrived in mid-2019 and awaits the resumption of activity after the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, he made clear his love for Mouth.

“Everyone knows that from the time I was born until I die I am a fan of Mouth. If you call me Riquelme I tell him I’m going for free. From the heart, the truth would be an incredible dream, “the attacker was encouraged to dream.

Ramos was also consulted about the landing of his idol Juan Roman Riquelme as 2nd vice-president of the Ribera club. “He will do very well as a manager, he will give the club a lot these years,” he commented in dialogue with “The note with Rome.”

At the same time, he opined on the decline in River in 2011. “A final can be lost but it is very difficult to carry the descent, having that backpack should not be easy,” he said. In addition, they asked him for the title of “Xeneize” in the last contest. “Mouth He did things well, he deserved to be champion. I suffered, but I ended up enjoying it, “he said.

Meanwhile, he told how his present is in Mexico and his encounter with Martin Palermo. “The Mexican league has grown a lot in recent years, it plays nice, it motivated me a lot. If everything goes well, on Monday we are already training with León. When I crossed him to Palermo in Pachuca I was speechless. The only thing that crossed my path was to give him a hug, “he said.

Finally, he recalled his beginnings in the Argentine ascent. “My beginning in New Chicago It was very hard and beautiful at the same time. From everything you learn, I really wanted to grow. All I knew how to do was play soccer and luckily I gained a lot of experience. It crossed my mind to leave football, I set myself a goal of 6 months, but thank God I was able to take off. Fernando Ruiz called me from Armenian Sports and there began my true career, I began to make my own decisions, “he concluded.