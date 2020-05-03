Marcelo Ebrard reported that Mexico participates in clinical remdesivir protocols. If studies confirm efficacy “we will have timely access to treatment”

Ebrard, access to medicines

Regeneration, May 2, 2020. Marcelo Ebrard of Foreign Relations of Mexico reported that our country participates in the protocols for the investigation of remdesivir, if efficacy is demonstrated there will be access to treatment.

In social networks Marcelo Ebrard wrote:

“Mexico participates in the clinical and availability protocols for remdesivir, a drug made in the US by Gilead laboratories that has shown effectiveness against Covid-19.”

– “If ongoing studies confirm its effectiveness, we will have timely access to treatment,” said the head of Foreign Relations.

EU approves it

The United States Government approved on Friday the use of the drug called Remdesivir to treat patients with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

This reported by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the experimental drug Remdesivir in patients with COVID-19.

The use of antiviral manufactured by the laboratory Gilead Sciences was approved after a clinical trial showed it shortens recovery time in some patients.

It was the first time that a drug showed a benefit against the disease.

“It is really a very promising situation,” Donald Trump said at the White House, along with Gilead executives.

Future projects

The company announced that it would donate around 1.5 million doses.

This is equivalent to approximately 140 thousand treatments, based on a duration of 10 days.

Remdesivir is given by injection and was already available for some patients who have enrolled in clinical trials.

Some even received it apart from these tests in the so-called “compassionate use” modality.

The approval allows for much wider distribution and use in both critically ill adults and hospitalized children.

The FDA, which gave the green light to emergency use, defines the state of gravity with low levels of oxygen in the blood, which makes it necessary to receive oxygen therapy or be connected to a respirator.

For his part, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) revealed encouraging results from a clinical trial involving more than 1,000 people, . said.