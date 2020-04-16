Despite the fact that a great majority of people, I cannot include myself in this group, they have stayed at home during the last month, it does not seem that health and psychological rest are going to be one of the great lessons that we take from this situation so strange we find ourselves in. Many videos, tutorials and applications for mobile phones are emphasizing improving our physical fitness, even the FBI has its own app, although few are those that invite us to train the most important muscle in the body.

How we want you to have the most current and different information among all digital media that you read often, here we bring you a device that, even though it is still in the financing phase, I am sure it will interest more than one. Open a bag with your favorite snack, get comfortable and spend a few minutes with us and the gadget that I am going to present below.

Mendi is the brain workout you didn’t know you needed

Thanks to one of the leading platforms in crowdfunding, that practice that consists of financing projects so that they can get ahead without the urgent need to find investors, such as Kickstarter, we have been able to learn closely about the possibilities that Mendi offers. Often, Elite athletes or executives with a high level of pressure on their heads, need expert mind care clinics. In this case, the product that I show you in the video under these lines invites the user to perform this function at home, just as some applications invite us to relax.

The product, to explain briefly how it works, measures the brain activity of the person using it through different patterns, some corresponding to the blood supply in the brain or, for example, the amount of oxygen in the blood that runs through the control center of our body. To improve performance, Mendi needs a connection to a mobile device, it can be a phone or a tablet, since the brain activity will be shown on your screen through a simple graph. In addition, this serves as a game, since as we are more concentrated, our brain activity will increase.

Three are the great benefits that Mendi grants the user. First of all, this product helps improve our mental well-being, alleviating symptoms of anxiety, stress, sleep problems or depression. Second, Mendi helps improve the person’s performance, either on the physical plane or in jobs and activities that require extra concentration. Finally, it should be talk about the health improvement this device promises, since an improvement in brain performance usually involves physical well-being. From 275 euros, in an initial offer, you can get one of their first units, whose shipments will begin to be made from August of this year. Explore the vast universe of your mind and help yourself in this time of imbalances in all aspects of our lives.

