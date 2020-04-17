One of the most respected public health experts in Brazil, the professor Mário Scheffer, from the Department of Preventive Medicine at the Medical School of USP, regrets yet another change in command of the Ministry of Health – the seventh in ten years, and in full pandemic. But he says that the new holder of the portfolio, the oncologist Nelson Teich, will be able to advance in what the now ex-minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta has failed to preserve the “accumulated technical intelligence” under the command of his predecessor.

According to the professor, Teich should prioritize the implementation of an emergency plan for the peripheries of large cities, buy the idle capacity of private hospitals and, finally, start testing the population.

Regarding the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro in this context, Scheffer is more pessimistic: “Fortunately, governors, scientists, the National Congress and now the STF dictate the guidelines for combating the coronavirus. The federal government, due to the patacoadas it produced, lost control over the confrontation of the epidemic. “

He also talks about the low participation of health plans in the crisis and the importance of raising SUS funding. Follow the main sections:

What practical impact could Luiz Henrique Mandetta leave the Ministry of Health? Can a change of course now aggravate the situation and increase the number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazil?

Mandetta was the seventh health minister who stepped down in the past ten years. This turnover has always damaged the Unified Health System, especially in the midst of a health crisis of this magnitude. His team was right to promote social exclusion, transparency and daily disclosure of new cases and deaths and warnings about the risks of prescribing treatments on a large scale without scientific evidence. Giving a rocking horse in science, backing down on certain measures, would have tragic effects, would cost countless lives in the end.

What should the government do to make the exchange less traumatic?

If it preserves the technical intelligence accumulated by the ministry, the new minister will have the opportunity to advance in what this administration has failed. After 60 days, most of the financial resources announced for health have not yet arrived. We continue without protective equipment, respirators and tests. Without additional attractions, it is not possible to hire enough doctors and professionals. Health workers remain unprotected, with work overload and emotional stress.

What other flaws do you point to in Mandetta’s management and also in the other ministries involved in this crisis?

The social plan. Where is the emergency plan promised for the peripheries of the most affected capitals? Aid for self-employed and informal workers, the release of FGTS and 13th from those who receive it through the INSS and the coverage of electricity bills will have a limited effect and arrive after the virus is already circulating in precarious and dense homes, without water, sewage, without internet for remote jobs or studies.

The Washington Post newspaper classified President Jair Bolsonaro as the worst global leader of this crisis. As a public health specialist, how do you see the president’s performance?

The international scribe shames us, because the anti-scientific and denialist delusions of the pandemic, coming not only from the president, but from various ministries, sabotage public health measures. Fortunately, governors, scientists, the National Congress, and now the STF, dictate the guidelines for combating the coronavirus, since the federal government, due to the patacasadas it produced, lost its command in facing the epidemic.

What are the best examples of international leaders or countries in the health crisis? How can Brazil learn from this?

Governments in the countries most affected today reacted late to the explosive behavior of the virus, which caused preventable deaths and chaos in health systems. But they reoriented speeches and strategies, such as Giuseppe Conte (Italy), Pedro Sánchez (Spain), Boris Johnson (England) and even Donald Trump (United States). They preach different approaches to try to reduce human cost and economic disaster, but have converged around energetic and progressive measures of isolation, testing and readjustment of services. Our president follows in the footsteps of Daniel Ortega, the dictator of Nicaragua who makes fun of the coronavirus.

Today Brazil invests about 9% of its GDP in health, a percentage similar to that of rich countries, such as Italy and Spain, which face a very serious situation because of the covid-19. In turn, it is estimated that a slice of 40% to 45% of this total is destined to public health, when in England, for example, the rate is 90%. Does this mismatch explain the eternal underfunding of SUS?

Between the failure to comply with the Federal Constitution by Fernando Collor, who failed to allocate a minimum of 30% of the social security budget to health, until the imposition of the spending ceiling, under Michel Temer, all the PSDB and PT administrations maintained underfunding and increased transfers to the private sector that does not meet SUS. As of 2014, public spending on health in Brazil has been frozen, while private spending and public subsidies for health plans have grown a lot. SUS should now have twice the resources it has, and we would, of course, be in a better position to mitigate the coronavirus.

There is great concern about the spread of covid-19 in the overcrowded Brazilian prison system. Has the Ministry of Justice acted satisfactorily on this issue?

Despite the strong opposition of Minister Sérgio Moro, some States followed recommendations from the Public Defender’s Office and the CNJ, how to apply alternative measures to the imprisonment of the elderly and in cases of non-violent crimes. Prisons banned visits to detainees. But that is insufficient. Just as the prevalence of tuberculosis, HIV and syphilis is high, the coronavirus can spread among the more than 600,000 prisoners in the country, clustered in cells without sanitation, ventilation and drinking water. Of the 1,400 penal establishments, only half have a doctor’s office or a nursing station.

The new coronavirus has already killed at least three Indians. What is the risk of the infection spreading in villages in an uncontrolled manner?

The risk of a rapid spread of the virus among the approximately 800,000 indigenous people in Brazil, who are very vulnerable due to their community lifestyles and the difficulty of accessing information, inputs and health care, is concrete. In place of restrictive measures to enter the territories of more than 6,200 villages, the government responds with the recent resignation of Ibama’s director of environmental protection, after an operation to combat illegal mining in indigenous lands.

In comparison with the Planalto, governors and mayors of large cities have been more rigid in relation to the need for social isolation, which has transformed practical measures, protection of life, into political and ideological conflicts. What does health polarization mean?

The fights between public health and the powers that be are anthological. But they occurred in contexts in which humanity did not have so much scientific evidence at its disposal. It is as if we are going back in the history of the dispute between the sellers of life pills and those who sought to establish protective measures for the population and support for the sick.

The National Supplementary Health Agency authorized that health plans have access to R $ 10.5 billion from the guarantee fund, which they themselves maintain a clear counterpart. Do you think that money should also go to SUS, since only 22% of the population has health insurance today?

The guarantee fund for the plans is not a public resource, it cannot go to SUS. It should remain there, intact, and be used only for its legal purpose, to protect patients and providers in the face of the carrier breaker. The new minister should review this decision and make withdrawals to the fund conditional on an assistance expansion plan during the pandemic, the decrease in monthly fees, continuity of service even in the event of default and freezing of adjustments to health plans. There was indulgence in health plans and private hospitals that received financial aid from the government, but they washed their hands and did not even consider joining the public health care network, already close to collapse.

Do you advocate a single line in public and private hospitals during the pandemic, that is, that beds in private hospitals are used, if necessary, to assist patients who cannot pay?

Yes, an exceptional unique management of hospital beds and ICU vacancies, not only buying the idle capacity of the private sector to be immediately available to the SUS, but guiding access by criteria of severity of clinical conditions and proximity, avoiding back and forth . It is difficult, as the use of health services in Brazil is stratified by income. There are hospitals for the rich and the poor. Other countries have decided that during the epidemic there should be no objective limit to crowdfunding and an equal offer to save lives. A civilized choice, as well as an ethical one.

What is the harm of Brazil in not offering mass tests until now?

Countries like South Korea, which have adopted mass testing, have achieved better results. With so few tests carried out, with a queue and delay for the result, Brazil looks at the pandemic through the rear view, fails to reduce underreporting and does not isolate those infected, which postpones definitions on how and when social isolation could be mitigated.

Many political analysts already point out that the crisis exposed the importance of the State in people’s lives as transparently as possible, since SUS is responsible for protecting the population at this time. Even those who defend the liberal economy have made this observation. Will the Brazilian finally value SUS after the crisis?

The welfare state regains part of its importance with the pandemic, not only in Brazil; it has been recorded that the state and universal health systems protect our lives. Suddenly, Brazilians are grateful to have SUS, because it would be much worse without it. This does not mean that the SUS will be strengthened, it may even shrink, maintaining the spending ceiling in the coming recession and prevailing the appetite of the private sector that abuses the pandemic to access more public funds, to continue serving only its private clients. There is a fierce dispute, unfortunately still hidden, between public and private health, for the same resources.

