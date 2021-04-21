If photography resurrected painting, will NFTs revive digital art?

The discussion about the value of NFTs is not new. When photography began to become popular, Salvador Dalí was asked what the difference was between a very good photograph and a painting by Velázquez of the same subject seen from the same angle. Answered that the only difference is the seven million dollars for which his portrait of Juan de Pareja had been bought at that time to emphasize that photography did not kill painting, but resurrected it.

“The things we see are in our soul, not in things,” said Dalí. «If Velazquez copies a photograph, he gets a Velázquez. If a fool copies a photograph, he gets silly. If Dalí copies a photograph, he gets a Dalí. Personality is impossible to avoid.

This same question resonates in the digital world, where everything is instantly replicable and with mathematical accuracy. A painting by Velázquez is unique: a physical representation of an artist’s vision and work that endures until now. It can be copied and photographed, but no copy will ever sustain any value since it does not genuinely enclose the soul of the artist who embodies in oil on canvas what his soul perceived through his eyes.

But art does not understand media, because it has always transgressed them. A computer is just as valid as a blank canvas. But how to create something unique and genuine when your main virtue is the exact replica? It is a necessity, perhaps not so much for the artist, but for the hobbyist or collector. Who would pay a million dollars for a jpg file replicable by anyone? Would you pay millions of dollars for a photograph of Velázquez’s “Las Meninas”?

Are NFTs the key to resuscitating digital art?

Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, the work of Beeple

Under this premise, so western, of feeling special as individuals, of standing out from the crowd by having something unique, be it a painting, a pair of sneakers or a Pokémon card, NFTs (non-fungible token) are born in part Of which so much has been said lately in the media due to the high figures that the acquisition of certain jobs, moments or even tweets have reached at auction. An NFT is a digital file of any type encapsulated in something unique and collectible that is verified within blockchain technology.

When buying an NFT you do not receive something physical. At most, you can display it on your computer or mobile screen. Not even the work happens to belong to you. You are buying a certificate that authenticates the work and makes it unique.

It is inevitable to question the exorbitant figures for which certain NFTs have been bought, and to think that all this is nothing more than a bubble, totally detached from art or its market and whose only objective is to get rich quickly. Can be. But digital artists have been constantly mistreated, their works appear on large platforms such as Instagram or Twitter without receiving financial compensation. They live off custom orders, but they can’t sell what they paint. «A painter is the man who paints what he sells. An artist, on the other hand, is a man who sells what he paints, ”said Pablo Picasso. The NFT concept can allow artists to exist, and not just painters.

“I differentiate between who is an artist and who is not,” says gallery owner Juan González Riancho. «Under this premise, everything that an artist generates has my consideration as a work of art. Many other things can be interesting but if they have not been made by someone who enjoys that recognition, they are not works of art. Because the value does not only depend on the tangible. Why is a Picasso invaluable? Because it bears his signature. And the problem that existed until now is that no digital artistic work bore the true signature, only, in the best of cases, the authorship of the original work that has been copied countless times until your eyes have seen it drawn on the screen.

The value of faith

Hanson robotics

Many of the critics of the concept ignore the fact that photographs and prints have been sold for decades. Anyone can copy a JPG, but they can also scan a photograph or a limited sheet. The same objections apply to the art market today. Paying for something that is not tangible is not a new concept, nor is it typical of NFTs or the blockchain, not even of the contemporary and digital world in which we live. Everything has the value that we want to give it.

The problem is the still absence of established conventions that make us see what value something digital has to have. Nobody questions the value of a wad of dollars, but we have questioned that of a bitcoin. It is logical that we question the value of certifying a digital creation, so easily replicable and intangible. But if the dollar has value, it is because we believe in it. The same goes for cryptocurrencies or NFTs. If we believe in them they have value. If we lose faith in them, they collapse.

We can not only question the concept, but the bubble that is likely to burst or is about to burst. NFTs of all kinds are sold: GIFs, tweets or even NBA plays. Why not take advantage of it? Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, auctioned off the platform’s first tweet, which sold for $ 2.9 million. He sold his autograph on his own tweet, you could say. Is it a simple tweet or does it imply something else? It depends on who you ask. Being a relatively new market, it is very likely that many buyers are paying exorbitant prices for the novelty and exclusivity of this new way of selling something limited and authenticated.

What is happening through blockchain technology is not new, we only transfer the trust we place in whoever offers us the support. Before the operations were supported by an institution or a value accepted by social convention, now it is supported by the rest of the members that participate in the blockchain.

And if the blockchain has transformed how we carry out economic transactions and we consider reforming the voting or health systems of our societies, Why couldn’t it be applied to art? The question is not whether it is smart or not to buy something certified digital when it is easily replicable or intangible or whether it makes sense to do it within a chain of blocks, but to ask ourselves if the NFTs we buy are Velázquez de Velázquez or the nonsense of a fool .

