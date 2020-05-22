Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo prefers the Brazilian Championship for straight points. However, depending on the development of the covid-19 pandemic, the commander of the Palm Trees approves a change of formula in the national tournament, with the return of the format in knockout.

“Due to the pandemic, if we flatten out a lot (the calendar) and get too far ahead, I think they should do modules. In order not to miss the Brazilian Championship, I would switch to modules, classification and dispute” suggested Luxa in a live promoted by UOL this Friday morning.

The coach has not run Palmeiras since March 14, the date when the team drew 0-0 against Inter de Limeira, for the 10th round of the Paulista Championship. In São Paulo, the clubs will resume activities only with the approval of the municipal and state health authorities.

“I would go back the next year for straight points, because it is the fairest championship and Brazilian football has already adapted: the press, the fans. That game they said didn’t matter, it matters, because there are Libertadores and a lot of things involved” , declared the technician.

At 67 years old, Vanderlei Luxemburgo is profoundly knowledgeable about the Brazilian Championship and has already won titles in both formats. In the eliminatory model, he won the 1993 (Palmeiras), 1994 (Palmeiras) and 1998 (Corinthians) editions, while in the points he triumphed in 2003 (Cruzeiro) and 2004 (Santos).

“At that moment, if the deal (pandemic) goes too far and is not released, flattening the calendar a lot and sacrificing the player a lot, I think it is worth thinking if it is not better to change the format of the championship”, reiterated the coach from Palmeiras.

Sports Gazette

