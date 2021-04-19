“If my friends are the rich ones, I have a lot at this rally”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for the May 4 elections, has participated in the first campaign act in the Madrid town of Las Rozas, the seventh of the 179 municipalities in the community with the highest income per capita and 13th for all of Spain.

A campaign act in which Ayuso wanted to combat the messages of the left against the governments of the PP in Madrid. “More than 25 years saying that we are going to ruin Public Health and 16 years holding that we were a haven for the rich,” he assured.

He asked those present: “Are you all rich? Because if it’s my friends who are rich, I have a lot at this rally. Always the same. Your friends are rich ”.

Ayuso has complained that “in the most difficult moments” the left has said that “from the fiscal point of view Madrid was a community of rich people” and was “fiscal dumping”.

And he has been ironic that, with the elections approaching, his main electoral rival, the PSOE, has said from the mouth of his candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, that he does not want to raise taxes.

“Come on man, we already know each other,” Ayuso said, without believing it.

During this rally, the Madrid president and PP candidate has challenged the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García, to go out and “run 10 kilometers” after her criticism of the electoral spot in which Ayuso appeared running through different locations of the capital.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.