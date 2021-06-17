If my community has not activated the Moves Plan: can I buy an electric car with help?

The Moves Plan was born with the aim of encouraging the purchase of electric cars and plug-in hybrids through a system of subsidies. This initiative has accumulated three editions, although the last one is in ‘stand by’ mode because, as we told you these days, no autonomous community has activated in Plan Moves III: Can you, then, ask for the aid? Depends. Before clarifying what it depends on, it must be remembered that the Moves III Plan is coordinated by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), but the management depends on the autonomous communities and cities. They are in charge of approving the grants and publishing them in their corresponding official gazette.

The third edition of the Moves Plan has a budget of 400 million euros that can be expanded to 800 if there is demand. Figures that translate into aid of up to 7,000 euros for the purchase of an electric vehicle (4,500 if there is no scrap) and 5,000 euros in the case of plugged-in hybrids (2,500 if no car is sent to scrapyard). To this must be added subsidies for the purchase of other types of vehicles and charging points.

Individuals and self-employed

This is the theory, but what about the practice? Can aid be requested even if the autonomous communities have not activated the Moves III Plan? As we said before, everything will depend on the profile of the driver: the IDAE ensures that both individuals and freelancers can now access them, but not companies.

In the case of the first two as well as of public administrations without economic activity (communities of owners, local entities …) the subsidies have a certain retroactive nature. There is the possibility of acquiring and registering a new vehicle from April 10, 2021 and when the autonomous community opens the registry, submit the application: something that the owner or the dealer can do until December 31, 2023 or until funds run out.

The companies

With companies the situation is different: they yes they must wait for the autonomies to give the green light to Plan Moves III. If they buy an electric or plug-in hybrid car before that happens, they will not be able to benefit from aid as it does with individuals and the self-employed.

This, together with the fact that the amount of subsidies is lower, has forced many companies to put the handbrake on. Something that works against the market since of the 360,000 new cars and 4x4s that have been bought this year, 38% has been a matter of the companies. Almost at the same level as individuals.