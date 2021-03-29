“If Mike Tyson boxed again, I was not going to be less. I’m Poli Díaz “

Yes Mike tyson He returned to the ring at 55 years old, ‘Poli’ Diaz does not want to be less. At 53 years of age, Policarpo Díaz Arévalo wants to be a protagonist in the ring again, and with the help of his manager and promoter Antonio Ricobaldi the ‘king of Vallecas’ For days he has been preparing in the gym to live again next November another great night of boxing in the city of Madrid. Gone is his bad life, his descent into hell and his much commented fight against the American Pernell whitaker for the world lightweight title. That July 27, 1991, all of Spain was glued to the television. 30 years later ‘Poli’ continues to think that the fight was stolen, a setback that is already forgotten. Now, just think about the end of the year quote in the WiZink Center from the capital of Spain. ‘El Potro de Vallecas’ ride again.

For those who do not know Poli Díaz, could you explain who he is today and who he was at the time?

Well, Poli Díaz was, is and will always remain the same person. I will not go into the details of the bad news of the past. I am a 53-year-old man, with a lot of energy, and wanting to live in the moment, being aware that every day is a gift and that I have a lot to be happy about. Regarding who I was in the past, I think everyone in this country already knows, as an athlete seven times champion of Spain, eight times of Europe, I won a transcontinental, and I was an official candidate number 1 in the ranking to three world crowns.

Why do you want to go back now at 53? What are you looking for?

Regarding my return to the ring, there is a lot of talk, although more for better than for worse. The vast majority of the public supports me and then there are the envious ones on duty, look at where are those who have never won anything or very little in their lives, and I am not just referring to boxing. I’m coming back for an exhibition match, not a world title. The idea is to do it at the WiZink Center in Madrid at the end of this year if possible and the Covid-19 allows it. It would be a duel between two veterans, eight rounds of two minutes, and with very rigorous safety and medical regulations. My opponent, whose name we cannot reveal yet, will be another gentleman my age and another boxing legend who won everything.

What plan do you have to return?

I return for two reasons. The first is to earn respect, to show that I can do it. The second is to close a lot of largemouths. If Mike Tyson with 55 and Chávez with 58 have done it, I can also perfectly well. I will not be less, that I am Poli Díaz. I’m 53, and I’m going to come back with a couple of balls, or is it that we Spaniards are going to be less? To all this my adversary thinks the same. My promoter and manager Antonio Ricobaldi is very clear about it, and we are going to blow up the WiZink Center in Madrid to the brim with five high-level international matches. In the promoter Unlimited Global Challengers they know very well what they are doing, so get ready to see Las Vegas in Madrid.

Today, how many hours do you work in the gym? Take care?

My preparation is what I have done all my life, but being aware that I am of another age, even so in the gym the trainers freak out with me. Manuel García Barrio and Antonio say that it seems that I am 33 years old. I repeat that it will be an exhibition match; that is to say, against a strong sparring as Tyson and Jones have done, not an open grave match. I don’t have a few fixed days of training or certain hours daily, I go for a run, I take care of myself, I follow a healthy diet, and I adapt. I repeat, I train in my own way, as Frank Sinatra sang, and as the duel approaches we will increase the pace.

Poli Díaz, a real man

7 times lightweight champion of Spain and eight of Europe, few can boast of this record.

My record is not bad. What could have been even better? Well, yes, but it is what it is. There have been 61 amateur fights, 44 professionals, and three full contact neo, 108 fights in total.

What do you see when you look back? What do you keep?

When I look back I see successes and mistakes, but I don’t usually look at the past much, I live in the present.

The return of Mike Tyson, just decided to return? Did you see the combat?

I didn’t see the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones JR match except in passing. Seeing these two veterans up there is great. Come back for glory? Out of respect rather. I don’t want to say anything about the economic issue, it’s still up in the air.

The past is past. What does Poli Díaz live on now?

I am retired and I am a pensioner. I am at the expense of launching my line of clothing and accessories with a brand, but with which it is falling you have to be cautious. He also had several reserved seminars.

We all make mistakes and his are known, like his time on drugs. How did it come out of the well? Did you think it wouldn’t come out?

When a person goes through the problems that I had, he can only get out of that well by himself, fighting, and the help that those who love and appreciate him give him. Hitting bottom is something that in life teaches you a lot, but if it is possible not to go down so much the better, I do not wish it to anyone.

A past that still weighs on you?

Whoever thinks that I can be a bad influence, if he is free from sin, let him throw the first stone. I have not stolen public money, nor have I carried black visas of those. I don’t know if you get me. What I did or not was with my life and my money.

But there are those who think that you may not be a good influence on the younger ones.

When you’re up and you’re a millionaire, everything goes smoothly and friends are there, things change when you run out of turkey. So many doors slam shut and no matter how many times you knock, very few open.

You have the title of boxing coach, do you put it into practice?

If I were a professional boxer today, I think I would have been more successful than before. Fuck now I have 53 clubs and I am having it now. I have more than a hundred press reports, among radios, newspapers and TV programs, if I can’t cope. Stumbling over the same stones today would be much more difficult, but it can never be said that this water I will not drink.

At the age of 22 he had already earned many millions of pesetas, but he continues to live in Vallecas.

Yes, I am now residing in Vallecas but we will soon go to the countryside, around Madrid.

There are always key people in everyone’s life, and in his case his partner Lola I think was the lifeline he held on to. What does it represent for you?

My partner Lola has been one of the cornerstones in my life to be much better and to have rediscovered myself.

Are you still watching boxing? Is there a boxer that you really like?

I don’t watch boxing, if I watch a glancing match and I like it, I stay; if not, I change the channel. I like Manny Pacquiao and McGregor. They are guys who pull forward and put on a show.

You only have three losses in your career: Whitaker, Ramsey and Szabo, what did you learn from them?

From defeats you learn that no one is invincible, especially in boxing. About Whitaker’s fight I will always say that in the last round they stole the fight from me and it is clear. I remember that day because journalists always remind me of him, as if he were the only hot guy I’ve ever hit on.

Do you save the belts achieved throughout your career?

Some of my trophies and belts were lost, others I gave them away and some were stolen from me, but Antonio –Ricobaldi, his promoter and manager– is getting me from other federations to present me with some repetitions as souvenirs.

Known as ‘El Potro de Vallecas’, it is time to change nickname, right? It has been many years.

The nickname is never changed, that is sacred.

Imagine you are in the ring, who would you throw a good hook at? And outside the 16 strings?

As Poli Díaz inside the ring he would give a good hostion to ‘Potro de Vallecas’. Outside the ring, without a doubt, the fucking Covid-19 would cross a good right and leave him KO. Let’s see if the situation is gradually improving in Spain and in the rest of the countries, all the vaccines have just been given and we are already charging this damn bug.

Every return of a myth has its part of romanticism and that of ‘Poli’ Díaz was not going to be less. In the golden age of the ‘Potro de Vallecas’, and being then champion of Spain, the boxer from Madrid gave 500 pesetas to the boy Antonio Ricobaldi so that he could go to the movies. 30 years later, Ricobaldi, director of the company Unlimited Global Challengers, specialized in boxing and so-called contact sports, thought of emulating the return of Tyson with his childhood idol and went on his search. “He wanted to give me back the detail I had with him,” explains ‘Poli’, and today he is his manager and promoter.