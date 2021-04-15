“If Messi helps to accelerate the issue of vaccines, it is already worth more than winning ten World Cups”

04/15/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former international with Argentina, Oscar Ruggeri, assured that Leo Messi would be a key figure to accelerate the vaccination process in Argentina and proposed him as an ambassador for ESPN: “I would send Messi as an ambassador there urgently. The Chinese love him. Out there with a call he can help. He is so influential in the world that he can surely make force.”.

In this line, the Argentine stressed that this work would be more vital for the country That the one who can make the selection: “If there is any obstacle for which the vaccine does not arrive, it will unlock it. Not around there, around there they tell you that they can’t do anything. But there is a possibility. Who better than him? If it helps to accelerate the issue, even if it is minimal, it is already worth more than winning ten World Cups “.

The central defender, who won a World Cup with Argentina, insisted on the importance of promoting vaccination in the country: “But there are powers that have already vaccinated their entire population, that vaccinated even 18-year-olds and we have a shortage. And then? I worry about my family.”.

His time in Spain, in the white team

Oscar Ruggeri spent two years in Spain during his sporting career. After training in the lower categories of Boca Juniors and going through River Plate, the central defender went to Logroñés to later sign for Real Madrid. He only stayed one season, in 1989/90, and then he returned to Argentina.

The Argentine also had two experiences in Mexico and Italy before finally retiring from Lanús in early 1998. In total, he went through nine teams and competed in four different countries.