If Meghan and Harry were stripped of the title of dukes, she would be a princess

Williams wants Twitter to understand that her demand to strip Meghan Markle and Harry of their titles would elevate them to a certain point, rather than remove them entirely. “The title of Prince Harry cannot be removed”, explained via Twitter. “Therefore, if they were no longer Duke and Duchess, they would be Prince and Princess. Which, one could argue, would be even more attractive on the world stage … “

In her subsequent tweets, Kate explained that if she takes them off, Meghan would be named Princess Harry of Wales, a title that she obtains thanks to her marriage to Harry and that she does not use at the moment because she still maintains that of Duchess of Sussex. “She doesn’t use it now because of the Sussex titles. But if the Sussex titles were removed, she would quickly be called up in the general speech Princess Meghan or indeed Princess Meghan of Wales … ”.