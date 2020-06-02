The US president headed to the country on Monday amid the riots and violence generated after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

“I am their president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Donald Trump said during the press conference.

“These are not acts of peaceful protests, but acts of domestic terrorism,” added the president.

“I am mobilizing all federal and local resources, civil and military, to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans.” Trump said Monday.

“Today I have strongly recommended that each governor deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers for us to dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming presence until the violence is quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the necessary measures to defend the lives and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them, “added President Trump.

The president said that if the mayors and governors do not end the protests and “defend the life and property of their residents,” he will not hesitate to invoke the Law of Insurrection, a law that is more than 200 years old, last invoked during 1992, to “deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them.”

This is all part of the federal government’s growing response to riots across the country that will enter their fourth night this Monday.

“Today I have strongly recommended that all governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers for us to dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming presence until the violence stops,” added Trump.

PART OF THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH IN PRESS CONFERENCE

My fellow citizens, my first and highest duty as President is to defend our great country and the American people. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation, and that is exactly what I will do. All Americans got sick and rightfully rebelled at George Floyd’s brutal death. My administration is fully committed to George and his family. Justice will be served. He will not have died in vain. He will not have died in vain. But we cannot allow the righteous screams of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry crowd. The biggest victims of the riots are peaceful citizens. I will fight to protect you. I am president of law and order, and an ally of peaceful protesters. But in recent days, our nation has been caught by professional anarchists, protesters, looters, Antifa, and others. States have been unable to care for their citizens, such as the young man from Dallas who died on the street or the woman in New York State, brutally attacked by dangerous thugs. Small business owners have seen their dreams completely destroyed. NYPD cops have been hit in the face with bricks. Courageous nurses who have battled the virus are afraid to leave their homes. A police compound has been overrun here in the nation’s capital, the Lincoln Memorial and the shattered World War II Memorial, one of our most historic churches; An African American hero was shot dead. These are not acts of peaceful protests. These are acts of domestic terrorism, the destruction of innocent lives and the shedding of innocent blood is a crime for humanity and a crime against humanity, God. The United States needs creation, not destruction, cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy, not hate; justice, not chaos. This is our mission, and we will be 100% successful. We will be successful. Our country always wins. That is why I am taking immediate steps to stop the violence and restore security in the United States. I am mobilizing all federal and local resources to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including their second amendment rights. Therefore, the following measures will take effect immediately. First, we are ending the unrest and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will finish it now. Today I have strongly recommended that each governor deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers for us to dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming presence until the violence is quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them. I am also taking swift and decisive action to protect our great capitol, Washington, D.C. What happened last night in the city was a total disgrace. As we speak, I am sending thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the riot, looting, vandalism, assault, and senseless destruction of property. We are putting everyone on alert. Our curfew at 7:00 will be strictly enforced. (Applies to Washington DC). Those who threaten the life and property of innocents will be detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want the organizers of this terrorism to know that they will face severe criminal penalties and long prison terms, this includes Antifa and others who are the main instigators of this violence.

The president added that once law and order are fully restored, help will be provided to businesses and families.

“The United States is founded on the rule of law. It is the foundation of our prosperity, but where there is no law, there is no opportunity. Where there is no justice, there is no freedom. Where there is no security, there is no future. We must never yield to the anger or hatred. If malice or violence reigns, none of us is free. “said the president.

“Today I carry out these actions with firm determination and with a true and passionate love for our country. By far, our best days are yet to come.” the president concluded.

.