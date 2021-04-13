“If Marc were on the podium in Portimao this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised”

04/13/2021 at 12:37 PM CEST

Stefan bradl is the Honda test rider for this 2020 season1, but in addition, he has also been the substitute for Marc Márquez in the first two races of the MotoGP World Championship. Now, it is your turn to return the Sling to its owner who returns for all after nine months of recovery after his injury. Márquez returns to competition at the Portimao Grand Prix after his fall in July 2020 and Bradl wanted to talk about what to expect from the return of the eight-time world champion.

“I expected Marc to return to Portugal, it is a demanding circuit, but Jerez two weeks later would not make his job much easier because there you don’t have time to rest, so the sooner Marc comes back, the better“acknowledged the German.” He has more opportunities to fight for the World Cup after two races than after three, and I am sure he will not return to the middle zone, “Bradl continued.

The Honda tester is sure that Marc will return prepared and has studied his return very well: “Márquez does not come back unprepared, he is a professional from head to toe. He has never had a challenge like this, but I am convinced that Marc has thought about when and how it will return. That is laid out in great detail and I am sure you learned from your mistakes“The German assured. Márquez if he returns is to be competitive and win, and that is something that Bradl is also clear about:” In the following races in Portugal he will be able to set specific goals again … although if Marc were on the podium this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised“says the Honda.

Everyone in the team was eagerly awaiting the return of the eight-time world champion: “Everyone is waiting for the best rider in recent years to get fit and for us at Honda it is particularly important that we have an assessment of where we are at. right now “Bradl explained,”we are curious to know how Marc is doing with the bike, what problems do you have with it and what statements you make about it “concluded the pilot.