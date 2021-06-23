“If Luis Enrique is discussed, we are wrong”

06/22/2021

Sergio Busquets comes to the rescue of a Spanish team that needs to beat Slovakia but also convince. Even, from some sectors, doubts have emerged about the continuity of the national coach, Luis Enrique, and that of Badia was forceful in his defense. “It is not a decision that we have to make, but the players are delighted with Luis and his staff. He is well prepared, in football they send the results and everyone is discussed, but if Luis is discussed, with everything what it does, we are wrong … “, he stressed.

The one from Badia is very aware of the importance of the party. “It is an important moment and we know what we are playing for. We depend on ourselves and I think we have played good games, but we have lacked a bit of luck,” explained a Busquets who wanted to send an optimistic message: “I have been lucky of playing stages of the European Cups and World Cups, reaching this third game with the feeling that we deserved more, and most of the time we have passed and even won titles, so it gives hope, “he recalled.

Yes admitted that “We need a good game, with goals, that gives us motivation and that hooks people a little more if possible”, in relation to whether the fans were beginning to ‘hang down’ from the national team

This was his isolation

Busquets is ready to be the starter and it is that during his forced confinement he did not waste time. “It was boring, but I knew what I had to do to get there well but not in the same way as my teammates, of course. I did double sessions, the first in the gym and after more football aspects such as the starts,” said the midfielder.

Regarding his role on the team, he admitted that “it is clear that I have that experience and I can contribute all that I am”, and did not want to give importance to the youth of the Red regarding previous championships. “Many players are very important in teams that have won the Champions League or the Europa League, for example, and I have always trusted. I instill in them that you have to be positive and that surely with character and good play we are going to get it out. “

Back with Van der Vaart

Without being as forceful as hours before with Van der Vaart, Busquets did speak of “lack of respect” for the former Dutch footballer. “It seems strange to me that he can express his opinion in this way. We have not felt bad and we are open to all criticism, but with education.”

Finally, on Slovakia he highlighted Hamsik and “the freedom with which their tips play, they are not static”, and gave the recipe not to be surprised in defense. “When we attack, vigilance will be key and being well positioned gives you the option to recover earlier. You have to reduce the chances against and win the individual duels.”