“If Lillard leaves Portland, he would have to sign for the Knicks.”

The NBA’s 2021 offseason will no doubt be remembered by the soap opera of Damian Lillard and his possible departure from the Portland Trail Blazers. It all started with some NBA rumors that the star point guard of the Oregon franchise had grown tired of losing to his team in the playoffs, and that the decision to sign Chauncey Billups as the new head coach had not pleased him at all.

However, the player has repeatedly denied his discontent with the Blazers, although he has not said a resounding no to a hypothetical transfer before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. That’s why various franchises in the league are on the lookout for any move Lillard might make regarding his future.

To Stephen A. Smith, presenter and journalist of ESPN, the requirement that would have to bid the most for Damian Lillard is New York Knicks. Smith sees the Big Apple franchise as the destination that would benefit both the team and the player the most.

On his words, Stephen A. Smith mentions the ability of Lillard himself to recruit NBA stars for his team, and how well it would combine with the market that the Knicks have within the league, one of the most attractive for any player.

What could the Knicks offer in return?

Picking up a superstar like Damian Lillard isn’t easy for any NBA franchise. If the New York Knicks really wants to sign him, they will have to include Julius Randle or RJ Barrett in the deal to begin with. Also, put in several young players with potential such as Immanuel Quickley, Mitchell Robinson or Obi Toppin, and several rounds of Draft, especially 1st.