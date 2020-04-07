In a meeting with international media, the president of La Liga, Javier Thebes, reviewed the current situation of soccer in Spain and commented that in a few days most of the Spanish clubs will have reached agreements with their footballers to reduce wages. In this way, he announced that the teams are not going to request any subsidy from the Government and He considered that on June 6 the ball could spin again.

Today, the main problem that exists in Europe is that the lack of activity is causing major financial problems in the clubs And each country has taken different measures to avoid the crisis. In England, for example, the federation has been negotiating with the footballers’ union for weeks to approve a 20% cut, but there is still no agreement. In Spain, they chose to have each team look for its own solution: “We have tried a global agreement with the union, but yesterday we ended the negotiations because it is impossible.”

One of the leagues that is having the most problems is Series A. But according to Thebes this refers to the previous drawbacks that this contest drags: “The level of indebtedness of Italian football globally with its turnover is very high“Almost double what Spain has and the Bundesliga, with a lower turnover, that makes the economy of the A series more complicated than the Spanish or the German”.

Calcium deficit has caused the rumor that in recent days to grow Lionel Messi be reinforcement of Inter de Milan. “It is not a prohibited dream at all,” said the former president of the neroazzurro team, Massimo Moratti. Of course, the idea that the Argentine will meet again with Cristiano Ronaldo would raise the value of Serie A and audience levels would skyrocket.

But for Thebes, this is not enough: “The solution is not to sign Messi, who I don’t think will leave. The Serie A figures are stressed, and these economic problems certainly are not solved by Leo. “However, the leader was sincere:”I would like Messi to stay here, but if he had to leave it wouldn’t be a drama. It was said that without Cristiano Ronaldo La Liga would have lost money, and instead we made money, even in Portugal. Great players help but they are not essential for a championship ”.

Regarding the financial consequences of inactivity, the president of La Liga put the numbers on the table: “Failing to finish the 19/20 season would bring a measurable dry loss of one billion euros. If we finish behind closed doors, the economic damage will be 350 million euros. If we could play with the public, the losses will still be 150 million euros. As for the League TV rights, we collect 90% of the total. If we no longer played, in addition to giving up the remaining 10%, we would have to return 18% of what we have already raised. ”

This framework forces teams to resume soccer. In Spain there are still 11 days ahead and the current leader is Barcelona, ​​with 58 points, two more than his only escort, Real Madrid. It is worth remembering that the postponement of the Euro Cup to 2021 has left a gap in the UEFA calendar that would serve to make up for this lost time. The big question is whether by June the situation will be normalized in the Old Continent.

“UEFA has worked on two types of calendars: one that league and European competitions go in parallel, with leagues weekends and during the European leagues which is the one that begins on June 6, and another that goes by blocks, the national competitions finish first, either in June or July, and then the European ones, in July or August ”.

Thebes remarked that the decision to have an audience does not depend on him or any leader, but is exclusive to the health authorities. In this way, he ruled out that the doors of the stadiums reopen for fans.

The coronavirus in Spain seems to have no control. This Tuesday, the daily death toll rose again: there were 743 in the last 24 hours, so the total number of deaths rose to 13,798, with more than 140,000 positive cases and 43,000 patients cured. At the moment, the government is meeting today to study which economic sectors that were closed for two weeks on March 30 may reopen next Monday, and under what health security conditions.