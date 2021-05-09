“If Jokic were American he would have already won the MVP six times”

Predrag Danilovic, Sasha, is a legend of the glorious Balkan basketball, a forward with a huge talent who went through the NBA, without much mutual love, in the 90s. Drafted by the Warriors in 1992, he continued in Europe until 1995, when he signed for four years and $ 8 million with the Miami Heat, which had taken his rights. After averaging 12.8 points in two seasons in Florida, he forgave the 4.9 million he was going to charge for the other two and returned to Europe to sign with Virtus Bologna for four years and eight million. It had been his team between 1992 and 1995 and it was between 1997 and 2000.

Now he is 51 years old, and his years of glory are far away, when he amassed gold in Europe with Yugoslavia first and Serbian and Montenegro later, he was Olympic silver (1996) and Best Player in Europe in 1998. Before Italy, he became myth of Partizan during the unforgettable 1991-92 season, when the conflict in the Balkans sent the team to play in Fuenlabrada. The trip ended with the Euroleague won in Istanbul, after defeating Milan in the semifinals and Joventut in an unforgettable final in which they decided a triple by Djordjevic (71-70) but in which the best was Danilovic, 25 points and MVP of the Final Four. In 1998, already in Bologna, he won another Euroleague.

Now, in an interview for Kurir, Danilovic (president of the Serbian Federation) has praised his compatriot Nikola Jokic, who is certainly going to be NBA MVP. But, according to him, it could have already been… a few times: “Jokic is having fun, it’s a joy to watch him play. Everything it does. If by chance he were American, he would already be six times MVP. It’s been a long time since anyone can say anything bad about his game, except maybe that he’s too good a boy (laughs). That’s the only thing ”.