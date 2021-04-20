“If it were up to me, I would already think about the title, but it hasn’t played yet”

04/20/2021

On at 15:27 CEST

Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), who returned to compete in the MotoGP World Championship in Portimao last weekend, has ensured that “no goal” has been set at the level of results this year and that he just wants to have fun and “be able to ride” like he did. he would like to, but he has also warned that he will not “rule out anything after the third race”, despite the fact that “we still have to think about the title”.

“I don’t set any goals for myself, just that at the end of the season I have the same feelings about the bike that I had at the end of 2019. That I have fun on the bike, that I can ride as I want. That is the main objective to finish strong. 2021 and a good start to 2022, but I’m not going to rule out anything after the third race either. Race by race, game by game we will see how we are doing and we will improvise as we go, “he explained. Márquez in an interview with Europa Press

After his seventh place last Sunday in Portugal, the pilot acknowledged that he lived “a special weekend” in Portimao, where he experienced “a mixture of emotions and sensations”, but also “a liberation” when he arrived at the box and finished “a whole weekend of tension and return to normality.”

I have already assimilated this and I am thinking about Jerez. I’m still recovering from all the stress my arm went through over the weekend. I’m looking forward to Jerez, taking another little step there and gradually getting into physical shape, which is what worries me most now, “he advanced on the fourth round of the MotoGP World Championship, the Spanish GP that will be held on May 2 .

As for his right arm, which forced him to be out of the World Cup for nine months, he acknowledged that he still has it “resentful because only two days have passed” since the Portuguese event. “The important thing is that they are muscular stiffness, shoulder discomfort, but as for the fracture, everything is very stable and there has been no discomfort, which is what worried the doctors the most. ‘A matter of time’ are the words that have been repeated to me the most in the last nine months. Patience, time fixes everything. Now the only thing left to do is have a little more patience, burn the stages little by little and when they play “, he valued.

During all this time of convalescence, the Catalan “logically” wondered “what would happen with the speed.” “And I have been able to see that I have speed, that after one lap I was capable of being relatively fast and that I have not forgotten to ride a motorcycle. Where we have to work more now is the physical issue and to be able to do a 25-lap race at the one hundred percent, without thinking about managing myself and without thinking about the arm, “he explained.

In this sense, he advanced that he is fully improving “it will not come in the next race” and that “it will still be a matter of time.” “But let it be as soon as possible. If it were up to me I would think about the title in the next race, but it’s not yet time. I have to keep getting in shape and when I am really ready to see if I am in time to fight for podiums and for victories. This would be the main objective of this year “, wielded

With respect to championship overview, He did not dare to make a forecast because “there are still many races left. Last year Fabio (Quartararo) also won the first two in a row. We still have to go to more circuits and we find other conditions, with water, with heat, and there see how the rivals and the other brands are doing. Last year the championship had many ups and downs and I believe that this year it will be much more stable. Yamaha is doing very well, Suzuki and Ducati also, but our objective now is another. form and then take the team to the top, “he concluded.