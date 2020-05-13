Pedro Martínez de la Rosa has spoken about the possibility of Carlos Sainz landing at Ferrari, after confirming Vettel’s departure from the Italian team at the end of next season. The Spanish rider is the top favorite to stop at the legendary Italian team.

«If I were Mattia Binotto (head of the Ferrari team) I would seriously consider having a Leclerc-Sainz partner, two very talented young people, especially if you do without Vettel to make a bet for the future. Hopefully it’s Carlos, “said de la Rosa in a social gathering.

For the former Ferrari test driver during 2013 and 2014, Carlos Sainz is ready to take a leap in his career: «Sainz has some spectacular seasons, the last one was spectacular and he was sixth, interfered with the three untouchable teams. He is very young but he has a lot of experience, all the stars line up ».

On the departure of Vettel, Pedro Martínez de la Rosa smells of withdrawal: «He is no longer talking about winning races or world championships but about wanting the best for his future, which is probably far from racing. His words sound goodbye »he indicated.

«I don’t see Alonso in Ferrari»

Pedro Martínez de la Rosa does not contemplate Alonso’s return to the best team in Formula 1 history: «I don’t see Alonso at Ferrari, but we will see. I do know that I am very wrong. Now the important thing is to know what Ferrari is going to do, what decision will you make. When a decision arises so early and in this way it is because the two parties are quite clear on what decision they will take.

By last, the former pilot spoke about the stoppage of the competition due to the coronavirus crisis: «In F1 we ​​have a very big obligation of entertainment towards the people who are at home and wait for the races. If the races are without an audience I am very sorry, but a race without an audience is better than not having races »he concluded.