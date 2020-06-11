June 11, 2020 | 8:25 am

The initiative to merge the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece), proposed by Senator from Morena, Ricardo Monreal, was welcomed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador if the objective is to save.

The chief executive said he was unaware of the initiative and said that lawmakers have the power to present reforms.

I did not know about this initiative by Senator Ricardo Monreal, but if it helps reduce expenses, when I know about it (the proposal) and if it is to save, I agree, because there were many excesses in the creation of organizations. Many unnecessary and almost all very expensive,

López Obrador indicated in his conference this Thursday.

The merger of the three bodies would lead to the creation of the National Institute of Markets and Competition for Well-being (Inmecob), whose budget would be 875 million pesos and would represent a saving of 21%, according to Monreal’s calculations.

Inmecob will be made up of five advisers appointed by the president on the proposal of the Senate for staggered seven-year positions.

Lash out at the IFT

AMLO stressed that the IFT enjoys an excessive bureaucratic apparatus, having more than 40 addresses, and that this is not the only case.

This telecommunications institute was created so that monopolies in communication did not predominate and little progress has been made. There are still so-called preponderances which is a euphemistic way of saying monopoly,

added the president.

Yesterday, after the dissemination of the proposal, the IFT said it had no knowledge of the preliminary draft, so it did not issue comments or suggestions to said initiative.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, in compliance with our constitutional mandate to promote the efficient development of the Telecommunications and Broadcasting sectors, we will always maintain an open attitude to dialogue with other institutions of the Mexican State for the benefit of competition, users and audiences. of our country ”.