Cristian Traverso, historical multi-champion defender of Boca, recalled his successful stint at Xeneize and he admitted that he regrets having left the club in 2002, after winning everything with Carlos Bianchi.

“The only thing I regret is having left Boca the first time. If it had been for me, I would never have left the club. The year of my career was 2000. Nobody gave me anything, that was my best moment. When I returned, the group was not the same and neither was the club. The president called me to see why I had left Boca like this from one day to the next. I wanted to play, I didn’t want to be in the substitute bank. I thanked Bianchi for helping me change whistles for applause, “Traverso said.

And in the same vein, he highlighted the best of that Boca de Bianchi, who won several Copa Libertadores and even had the luxury of being World Champion in an epic final with Real Madrid in 2000.

“Winning the Copa Libertadores with Boca was the best thing that ever happened to me. For me the most important match was against Palmeiras in the 2000 final. The Real Madrid thing was just a match, hitting two pineapples and getting it. That of the Libertadores was a process. Today at a distance they seem very large, at that time they were common, “said the former defender, in dialogue with Tiempo Extra by Club 947 (FM 94.7)

And in the same vein, he spoke about the past and was excited about the present: “Boca de Bianchi was perhaps not so attractive, but very effective. You have to ask the fan if he prefers to beat Real Madrid playing in any way or lose making a good game. Hopefully it will be given to Boca again, I want it because I’m a fan. Juan Román Riquelme is doing things well “.

Finally, he threw flowers at Marcelo Gallardo’s River: “We do not stop recognizing the task that Marcelo Gallardo does in River at this time. He and Bianchi have left a huge footprint on the country’s two largest teams. What Marcelo Gallardo won will not be taken away by anyone. You have to see what his performance is like when he changes places and has another team. “

