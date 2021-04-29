“If Pfizer is not giving adequate immunity, we should vaccinate with other vaccines “. This is how CSIC virologist Margarita del Val has spoken out against vaccination with a third dose of Pfizer in an interview with Onda Vasca, in which she stated that “the booster dose is the second dose.”

“If Pfizer has data that says their vaccines are not providing adequate immunity, while the other vaccines are, we should stop vaccinating with a vaccine that has been very fast, first generation, but better vaccines will happen later“, has specified the virologist.

This was referring to the information published this Wednesday by the German pharmaceutical company, which pointed out that the vaccine they manufacture will need a third dose between 6 and 9 months after the first two and a booster dose every year or every 18 months.

“The infection is going to reach us all”

The scientist has also recalled the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. “What to be scared of is infection, because that we will fall sooner or later to 100% of the population. Sure. We already know that, this virus is here to stay, “he explained.

“Now the choice is: either I get vaccinated or I face the infection, and the infection has more uncertainties. Vaccines do not, vaccines are very safe“, Del Val concluded.

“If India collapses, we all collapse”

Finally, the virologist has expressed her concern regarding the dramatic situation that is being experienced with the latest spike in infections in India: “I am particularly concerned because it is the largest producer of vaccines in the world and the largest producer of medicines in the world. As the India collapses, we all collapse behind. “