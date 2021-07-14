‘If I’m alive, it’s because of dear friends’

“If I am alive, it is because of this sum of people, of friends as dear as you, who have been aware of my health since day 1. We will see you there soon at the imaging studies ”, were the words with which David Páramo thanked the public and his colleagues for their concern, who have been monitoring his health after suffering an aneurysm.

In an interview for De Primera Mano with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, on Imagen Televisión, the so-called father of Superior Analysis, stressed that he has lived through difficult times, but “he is already on his way out.”

“It is for the body to regain muscle tone, for the legs to do what they have to do, for the hips to do what it has to do; I think I’m very close to recovery ”, he stressed.

He explained that a person can have an aneurysm “for life, until it bursts,” but in his case, it was due to high blood pressure.

“The doctors tell me that measuring my pressure is going to be continuous.”

Here is the complete interview:

jcp