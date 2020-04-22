Despite being better off compared to other states in the covid-19 crisis, the governor of Maranhao, Flávio Dino (PCdoB), prepares for the worst. “I have a decree ready for lockdown (total closure of activities) if the occupancy of ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) reaches 80%”, said Dino to the State referring to the radical measure planned to be taken in the metropolitan region of São Luís, capital of Maranhão.

Currently, 95% of confirmed cases in the State are concentrated in this area, with about 1.5 million inhabitants. The region had 70% of its ICU beds occupied until Tuesday (21), when the local government rented a 200-bed hospital to supply the demand. “The fight is every day. I am already renting another hospital and contacting 200 field hospital beds,” he said.

Flávio Dino, governor of Maranhão

Photo: Gilson Teixeira / Press Release / Estadão Content

In this metropolitan region, residents currently live with mild restrictions of social isolation. Essential activities work and the rest are stopped. In the rest of the state, most cities do not register new coronavirus cases. In these locations it is the responsibility of the mayors to apply isolation restrictions or not.

“I am analyzing all possible scenarios and the indicators for me are deaths and hospital capacity. As, until now, hospital capacity is assured and I have more beds to deliver, I am in an optimistic sense. Despite the growth of cases, I think we can handle the demand “, said Dino.

The basic state health network in Maranhão has 400 ICU beds, of which 132 are exclusive to the new coronavirus. The government also managed to expand the purchase of respirators. There have been 207 in the past few weeks. “We can double the capacity we have,” said the governor.

The monthly cost of the Maranhão health network is R $ 150 million. Dino says that he received a transfer of R $ 27 million from the Ministry of Health. “It helps to ease. Now, we are making our own effort. The ministry also transferred to municipalities something in the amount of R $ 68 million”, he said.

On the frontline of the confrontation and with colleagues already infected, the governor says he tries to protect himself against the virus. “I am taking care of myself and clinging to all the saints. Only Our Lady is eight here in my room,” he said. The governors of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, and Pará, Helder Barbalho, were infected with covid-19.

“This is a trend. A hidden by-product of the crisis. Government teams are also getting a lot of exposure. You are part of the essential service and your level of exposure is high.”

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.